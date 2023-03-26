Laser. It attacks the hair roots so that they do not produce new hair for a long time. © Getty Images / Andrey Popov, Thinkstock (M)

If you want to be left alone for a long time, you can think about permanent hair removal with a laser or flash lamp (IPL, Intense Pulsed Light) – in the studio or at the dermatologist’s. There are now home appliances on the market. Both prices can go into the hundreds of euros.

Attacked hair root. The laser at the expert works with light in a special wavelength, which reaches the hair root via the melanin of the hair and severely attacks it. As a result, she cannot produce new hair for a long time. Flash lamps work with short, intense light pulses. It is similar with home devices, but the pulses are weaker.

Reduced hair growth. After a few sessions with the professional, the hair stops growing for up to six months. Several treatments are necessary because not all hairs can be caught immediately. Home devices need to be used more frequently at the beginning for long-term success. The following applies to both: Over time, less hair grows back. But don’t expect too much, says dermatologist Maja Hofmann: “You can achieve a reduction in hair growth, but not the general absence of new hair.” There is a lack of scientific studies that prove the effectiveness of the devices for use at home.

Not for everyone. The ideal combination for a treatment is light skin and dark hair. Very blond or gray hair cannot be removed with this method, as it lacks the pigment melanin.

Shave before treatment. During the treatment, the light impulses reach the hair root directly via the melanin, the color of the hair. This will destroy her. If the hair is not shaved off, the root does not absorb the light. This can cause pain during treatment and burn the hair on the surface.

Cannot be used everywhere. Users should concentrate: they have to avoid birthmarks, freckles, tattoos and piercings during the treatment.

know risks. The method is not risk-free. Although light pulses from home devices are lower than those from professional devices in the studio or at the dermatologist’s, there is a risk of burns and skin discoloration if used carelessly or improperly. So be sure to follow the instructions. In addition, there is no specialist diagnosis for self-depilation. A doctor can assess whether moles or moles speak against the laser. You are on the safe side when an expert performs the depilation. One has been writing since this year new regulation on radiation protection for all professional users, proof of specialist knowledge, for example through a training course.