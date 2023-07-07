hair transplant, fake doctor arrested

I Carabinieri of the Nas of Reggio Calabria at the end of an articulated investigative activity, with the help of soldiers from the Carabinieri Provincial Command of the capital, they executed an Ordinance, issued by the GIP at the Court of Reggio Calabria at the request of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office headed by the Prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri , of application of the personal precautionary measure of house arrest against a 56-year-old from Reggio, owner of a B&B, who practiced the profession of surgeon without having any professional title.

The investigations by the NAS conducted between 2022 and 2023, supported by shadowing, listening to numerous witnesses and documentary analysis, would have ascertained that the man, at least since 2017, had set up four surgical trichology clinics on the shores of the Strait (without authorization and therefore abusive), performing numerous hair transplant operations with the “FUE” technique, administering local anesthesia and prescribing drugs for the post-operative course, without having any professional title, thus endangering the health of those who had entrust yourself to his care.

During the surgical interventions, for which the patients paid a sum of 2,500 euros, he was assisted by three collaborators, one of whom was a nurse, who were also deferred in a state of freedom in competition for the crime of abusive exercise of the health profession.

Simultaneously with the execution of the personal precautionary measure, the preventive seizure of a website and a Facebook Social Media page was carried out, used to procure customers, also coming from Sicily and other Calabrian provinces, as well as a medical clinic and the instrumentation therein present for scalp surgery.

The criminal proceeding is in the preliminary investigation phase, for which subsequent assessments of the merits must be made.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

