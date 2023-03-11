When it comes to style, there are many ways to choose the right hairstyles for men over 50 these days. As you age, drastic changes can occur in your body, including your hair. However, hair is the most noticeable aspect of the aging process, which makes choosing the right haircut even more important. In addition, a receding hairline, gray hair or bald spots can hit a man’s self-confidence hard. The easiest way to feel confident again would be a suitable hairstyle. Thus, such natural changes in old age can be accepted more gracefully. Get inspiration from some popular middle-aged men’s haircuts to show off your handsome looks.

Before deciding on the desired hairstyles for men over 50

A stylish and visually pleasing look is important for any confident man, with certain hair styles helping to achieve the desired effect. In addition, most people try to find a hairstyle that not only suits their looks but also their age. A well-groomed appearance is mostly associated with short haircuts when it comes to hairstyles for men over 50. However, this does not necessarily have to be the case for you, since different hair lengths can actually be styled well even on men with gray hair.

However, it is important to find the right men’s hairstyle, because age can affect the look in a certain way if you choose an inappropriate hair style. Nevertheless, you can experiment with haircuts. However, keep your age in mind to maintain a contemporary overall look.

Just because you’re over 50 doesn’t mean you can’t look cool. You can reflect this cool look, along with the sophistication you’ve taken along the way, with the help of your hair. Pairing your haircut with a well-trimmed or large beard adds another layer of attractiveness. So, discover below some common options that you can wear with all ease and style.

Classic men’s haircuts for gray hair

You can look like 30 in your 50s if you opt for classic and quirky haircuts for slightly longer hair. This would be a perfect and appropriate choice that allows for a neat yet versatile look. So you will always be in trend. Namely, some celebrity-inspired men’s hairstyles are always relevant and suitable for anyone who wants to look stylish.

If you have thick hair or even receding a little at the temples, the half-length pompadour would be a suitable option, for example. With such a timeless classic, you can look sophisticated yet a little quirky. To style such a hairstyle, you should cut your hair short on the sides and back and leave it longer at the top to a significant length.

Salt & pepper hairstyles for men over 50

Opt for another classic and, above all, easy-care short hairstyle that is perfect for middle-aged men. With the so-called salt and pepper look, the main idea is to accept hair that naturally grays with age and flaunt it with style. Simply trim excess hair to achieve your desired hair length. You can use hairstyling products to fluff up the top hair for added volume, or just leave it casual.

In addition, such a men’s hairstyle can make you look much younger than your real age, even though you have gray hair. A quiff slicked to the side is also a great way to look modern and stylish.

This special side part hairstyle is based on current hair trends. Thus, as a man crossing his 50 year mark, you cannot feel out of place while sporting such a hair style proudly. This is also a low-maintenance twist you can use to balance salt & pepper hair color as it ages.

Men’s bun with beard for open-minded and fashion-conscious men

You’ve surely seen older gentlemen looking cool with longer hair tied and beards tied up. When it comes to hairstyles for men over 50, this is undoubtedly one of the most popular variants. This hair style represents sensuality and attitude and adds a casual touch to the overall look. For men with long gray hair, this can make perfect sense. This allows them to tie their hair in a loose or tight bun instead of chopping off luscious curls.

In addition, you can try different versions, such as the samurai bun. This is a rather messy hairstyle that gives you the freedom to experiment with your look. As for the beard, you can also opt for different short or long variations to express your personal style and taste.

Slicked back and straight hairstyles for men over 50

A sleek hair style gives the appearance of a slicked back effect that can create an appealing look. Such men’s hairstyles are considered tailor-made and are suitable for those who have a receding hairline due to age. So, should you have a receding hairline problem, such a special haircut can be perfect for the need.

In addition, you can achieve a classy look and more texture with a quiff that is slicked back. This is a look that can keep your worries about thinning hair at bay as you age. The shape also gives men a sophisticated and well-groomed appearance. In addition, such a versatile hairstyle still suits hair of almost any length and density.

It might be harder to keep the hair in place at first, but strong hair gels or hair wax will help. Simply comb your hair back and style it however you like. However, avoid excessive use of styling products to keep your hair from looking wet. Rather focus on slightly lifting the hair on top and don’t be afraid to show off your silver strands.