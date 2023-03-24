Glasses are an excellent accessory that can be used to enhance one’s overall appearance. Because they frame the face, you can wear them even if you don’t have problems with your eyes. It’s possible to experiment with a variety of hairstyles while wearing glasses, yet most ladies stick to their tried-and-true favorites. But this time, choose a haircut that makes you feel like you’re in your 20’s or 30’s when you decide to get a new hairstyle. Below you will find beautiful pictures of hairstyles for women over 50 with glasses – these trends are popular in spring 2023!

Hairstyles for women over 50 with glasses in spring: what’s the trend?

When deciding on the perfect haircut, the shape of your glasses is a factor that should not be ignored. Choosing glasses that flatter your face shape should be a given. It also gives you the opportunity to try several hair colors before deciding on the ideal look for your facial features.

You should be sure that you have the time to take care of some hairstyles before committing to them. Certain hairstyles require a lot of time.

Short hairstyles for women over 50 with glasses and thin hair – gray pixie cut

As women approach their 50s, it is quite normal for hair to start turning grey. On the other hand, many people have a habit of covering up their gray hair. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with sporting silver hair – in fact, it’s increasingly becoming a fashion statement in recent years.

This pixie haircut is an excellent choice for you if you are one of those people who like to wear short hairstyles and make the most of their beautiful gray hair. Pair the haircut with black frame glasses for an extra sharp effect. This is a modern hairstyle that does not require a lot of maintenance. To keep your hair in place, you need to apply mousse or use a styling tool.

Upbeat short haircuts for mature ladies – Pixie Bob (Bixie Cut)

Bixie is one of the latest hairstyle trends for glasses wearers over 50. The name of this hairstyle already reveals that it is a mixture of bob and pixie. The haircut typically includes a series of stages.

You can wear your hair slicked back, which draws attention to your face and glasses. This hairstyle instantly spices up your look and makes you look younger!

Haircuts for older ladies with glasses – asymmetrical bob cut for fine or thick hair

Women over 50 can try something new with their hair by getting an asymmetrical bob cut. In this hairstyle, one side of the section of hair is cut slightly longer than the other side. This will give you an edgy look. You can combine the bob with different shades and look stylish!

Beautiful medium length haircuts from 50 – layered shag

The appearance of a shag haircut with soft waves is both feminine and stylish, so it is fair to say that this hairstyle is ideal for ladies over 50. Then beautify your look with high-quality glasses. The shag cut is one of the best haircuts for hair of this length as it requires very little maintenance.

If you want to take your look to the next level, consider adding bangs to your hair as well.

Chic hairstyles for women over 50 with glasses – shoulder length curly hair

Another fashionable haircut for women over 50 who wear glasses is the lob cut. The curls themselves are what makes this hairstyle so beautiful. The long bob is an elegant hairstyle that can cheat away a few years and suits all women regardless of the thickness of their hair.

Curly hairstyles are undoubtedly the best choice for glasses wearers over 50 who want to appear younger. The modern fringe provides a fascinating eye-catcher, but at the same time does not completely distract from the glasses.

Trend hairstyles for spring 2023 – long step cut from 50

When a woman reaches a certain age, society has some expectations about the type of hairstyle she should have. Why should anyone else have the right to decide if your hairstyle is appropriate or not? By giving yourself a haircut that is trendy, exciting, and full of drama, you can break stereotypes and norms. It seems like you would look gorgeous with a long layered cut with bangs which happens to be one of the best haircuts ever created for glasses wearers over 50.