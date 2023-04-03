news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 03 APR – In a few days, a 9-year-old girl who needs urgent heart surgery and cannot find the necessary health care in her country will arrive at the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna from Haiti. Her name is Mia, diminutive of Lourdemia, and she is affected by Tetralogy of Fallot, a complex and cyanogenic congenital heart disease, also called “blue disease”, due to the bluish coloring of the skin and mucous membranes, caused by the reduction of circulating oxygen in the blood.



The Piccoli Grandi Cuori association has decided to take care of her, which with the support of the Irccs launches the fundraiser “Il Cuore di Lourdemia”, with the aim of reaching 33 thousand euros, to cover many expenses: air travel, hospitalization , medicines, room and board, psychological support and socio-economic support. The staff of Professor Gaetano Gargiulo, director of pediatric and developmental heart surgery at Sant’Orsola, a national and European center of excellence in the treatment of congenital heart disease, will operate on the Haitian girl free of charge.



“Lourdemia urgently needs to be operated on – underlines Dr. Emanuela Angeli, heart surgeon on the staff – At the moment her conditions are serious due to the low level of oxygen in her blood: up to now the little girl’s body has managed to compensate for the problem, but now the operation can no longer be postponed because her conditions have recently worsened. The child will thus be able to return to a normal and serene life”.



Mia’s family is very poor, she is the third of eight siblings and for two years she has been living in a residential home for minors run by the Salesian nuns of Port au Prince. Sister Rosalie, who has parental authority over the child, will accompany her to Bologna. Once operated and discharged, the little girl will remain in the city, in the association’s “Polo dei Cuori” house.



“We are happy to welcome Mia – concludes Paola Montanari, president of Piccoli Grandi Cuori – Every child has the right to be cared for and welcomed, wherever they come from in the world“. (To donate www.piccoligrandicuori.it) (ANSA).

