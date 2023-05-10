Hal talks and moves like a patient but he’s a robot, he’ll be used to simulate operations

He speaks, moves his eyes and arms. She sweats. He looks like a patient in the flesh but he is a robot that runs on artificial intelligence. We are not in a science fiction film but in the real world. HAL s5301 is the first humanoid simulator of this type in Europe and has been tested at the University of Trieste. The University’s Medical Simulation and Advanced Training Center (CSMAA), set up in a dedicated building inside the Cattinara Hospital, hosts this little robot equipped with artificial intelligence, robotic limbs and real physiological reactions.