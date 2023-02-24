A new research suggests that much of a diabetic’s insulin dose is unlikely to work as expected. The researchers of theUniversity of Copenhagen found that insulin behavior was miscalculated for many years. The discovery provides a tool to develop better insulin preparations on which millions of people around the world depend.

Insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas that regulates the amount of sugar in the blood. Diabetes sufferers have an immune system that destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Type 1 diabetics rely on insulin injections.

Individual insulin molecules (monomers) are often assembled in groups of two (dimers) or six (hexamers) single molecules. Insulin is produced and stored in the body as a hexamer. However, it is biologically active as a monomer.

For decades it has been assumed that insulin assembles with a certain distribution of molecular groups of one, two or six molecules. Pharmaceutical products have been designed based on this assumption.

But with the help of highly advanced single-molecule microscopy, researchers at the University of Copenhagen, in collaboration with Aarhus University, have been the first to prove this important point wrong for years.

“We were 200% wrong. There are only half as many individual molecules in insulin as we used to think. On the contrary, there are many more groups of six molecules than we thought. Ultimately, if these are basic research insights applied to the human body, it means that when we believe we are administering a certain dose, it may only be half the dose with the fast-acting effect in the body that we expected.”says Professor Nikos Hatzakis from the Department of Chemistry, lead author of the study.

“This does not mean that current insulin drugs are harmful or that patients have been medicated incorrectly. But we now have a basic understanding of how insulin behaves and how available it might be to the body as a fast-acting drug. We hope that industry will use this or a similar tool, both to check current insulin preparations and to develop new ones“. Affirma il prof. Nikos Hatzakis.

Read the full text of the article:

Enhanced hexamerization of insulin via assembly pathway rerouting revealed by single particle studies.

Bohr, F., Bohr, S.S.R., Mishra, N.K. et al.

Commun Biol 6, 178 (2023).

Source: University of Copenhagen