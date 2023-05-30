Half a million for the outside area of ​​the gymnasium

Approved the public works plan in the municipal area of ​​Vezzano: for the current year works are planned for an amount of one million nine hundred thousand euros, for next year works for one million two hundred thousand euros. In the programme, great attention is paid to the hamlets, road maintenance and territorial safety, but also to the population in first place. On the list for the next two years, there is the intervention to make the road section in Querciola in Valeriano safe for a cost of 122 thousand euros, the arrangement of the green area, also in Valeriano, for 255 thousand euros, 100 thousand euros recovery of the Bottagna park, but the large portion of the commitment is divided between the completion of the external area of ​​the Prati municipal gymnasium which will cost 585 thousand euros and the mitigation of the hydrogeological risk in Fornola 520 thousand euros. There are 40,000 euros dedicated to park maintenance, a good 450,000 for street furniture and rest areas throughout the district. In terms of viability, the Municipality intends to restore via Don Minzoni by spending 150 thousand euros and 200 thousand euros for the alternative viability to Via Aldo Moro ai Prati, 220 thousand for the adaptation of via Valle and its subsequent completion. There is also the recovery of the Carabinieri barracks, a historic building in via Vittorio Emanuele in Vezzano Inferiore, which needed urgent work, the cost of which is estimated at 80 thousand euros. For safety, carrying out the ‘Vezzano safe’ project, the commitment for video surveillance systems will cost 84 thousand euros, of which the contribution will be requested, but if it does not arrive in the meantime, the Municipality will provide out of its own pocket to make the risk areas of the territory safe , especially where there are important buildings and major crossroads.