“I think I was right” to invite Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the CGIL Congress, says the union’s general secretary, Maurizio Landini, on Half an hour more on Rai3. “In its history, the CGIL has always invited prime ministers who have often decided not to come,” recalled Landini. Who reserves words of honey for Elly Schlein: “We have known each other for a long time, there is certainly a long-standing relationship of mutual esteem. I think his election is a new element for the Democratic Party, and not just for the Democratic Party. In a moment of crisis and distance from politics, the fact that a 37-year-old woman is elected secretary of a party, in a democratic process that has seen people go to vote to give this direction, seems to me to express an element of change , a request for space and participation”, says the union leader, “I consider this a positive element, I’m worried when people don’t go to vote: I’m not afraid of participation, I’m afraid of abstention”.

Landini rejects the hypothesis of a descent into the field as done in the past by other secretaries of the CGIL: “In giving voice to the world of work, I perform a political function, but I do my job as a trade union. About me, it has been about ten years since when I say or do something, these actions are interpreted as if I wanted to go into politics. I don’t know what to do anymore. I’ve always said that I don’t want to enter politics and that I want to be a trade unionist”. And in the meantime he is already preparing the tough fight against the government: on the subject of fiscal delegation “we do not rule out street mobilizations, and if necessary also strike action. We want to do it jointly, we will discuss together and evaluate actions with CISL and UIL, who have similar opinions to our”.