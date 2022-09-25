Practicing a short, mild half-hour workout, as soon as you wake up, before breakfast, helps you lose weight.

Play sport without food definitely helps to lose weight, as the body starts to burn fat stores. This speeds up the weight loss process. Recently this really effective method is taking hold: exercise as soon as you wake up and on an empty stomach. A mild training is enough to notice the positive effects in a short time.

Exercising on an empty stomach is a good way to lose weight, however, given that the stoma is empty, the energy given to food is lacking. Therefore, experts recommend to do not get too tired, perhaps doing simple exercises, such as walking, light running, soft weight lifting, yoga or pilates. A little movement for fast and safe results.

Because practicing sports as soon as you get up makes you lose weight quickly

A walk of just 30 minutes, as soon as you wake up and before breakfast, it’s a great way to keep fit. By training on an empty stomach, the body burns fat stores. You can play all kinds of light activity, but a good walk is the simplest solution. What happens, exactly to our body, following a workout before having breakfast?

First of all, it is necessary to know that the reserves of glycogen, which the body normally draws on to obtain energy, are scarce, therefore it affects the fat mass. Also, exercising as soon as you wake up increases your endorphin productionthat is the hormones of well-being and good mood.

And again, sunlight stimulates the production of vitamin D and makes you feel positive feelings. Basically, morning training puts you in a good mood and makes you more productive throughout the day. Walking outdoors lowers stress levels mental and physical and sets the brain in motion, making it more creative.

In this way, our mind is more willing to collaborate, to memorize and to be active. It is estimated that the mind, in contact with the open air, with the light of the sun, as soon as it wakes up, reaches the peak of its potential. After a good walk, the body is relaxed, the mind awake and the stomach hungry. Only at this point can we do one healthy breakfast and face the day full of energy.