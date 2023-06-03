Hall of Fame of German biotechnology companies published

BIO Germany registered association

Berlin (ots)

The pandemic has shown the world what vaccine biotechnology companies can do for our society. But German biotechnology companies can do much more. They develop diagnostics and therapies, supply important products for research, development and manufacturing, or use their know-how to make industrial processes more sustainable. More than 900 biotech companies with around 50,000 employees are active in Germany. Many of them started small as spin-offs from universities – and many of them are extremely successful and globally active today. The newly established “Hall of Fame” of German biotechnology companies presents examples of these companies in compact form for the first time and tells their remarkable success stories.

Oliver Schacht, CEO of BIO Deutschland, says: “Our industry is extremely diverse and successful. We do much more than make corona vaccines available at the speed of light. We biotech entrepreneurs develop and market diagnostics, we develop and market therapeutics. We also manufacture important precursors, molecules and cells for the production of therapeutics and thus secure our supply chains and know-how in Germany. We optimize and produce enzymes to make products more sustainable and much more. Our new biotech ‘Hall of Fame’ describes for the first time exemplary success stories of German biotechnology companies. These impressively show how important start-ups and spin-offs are as innovation drivers in Germany and how broad our range of innovations is for our society.”

The Biotech “Hall of Fame” currently includes the success stories of ten German biotechnology companies, all of which were small, started as start-ups or spin-offs and have successfully implemented their business ideas. It is to be filled further in the coming years.

Click here for the biotech “Hall of Fame”: www.biodeutschland.org/de/biotech-hall-of-fame.html

You can find the English pages here: www.biodeutschland.org/en/biotech-hall-of-fame.html

