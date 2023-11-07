Halloween celebrations, products without the CE mark seized

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Reggio Calabria on the occasion of the Halloween celebrations they were involved in numerous inspections of commercial activities that offered children’s costumes, masks and toys for sale, with the aim of repressing the trade of products dangerous to health.

The checks were carried out at shopping centers in Reggio Calabria and the province and ended with the seizure of over 400 products (masks, decorations and toys) without the CE mark, indications on safety for children and on correct use to avoid damage to the Health.

Overall, fines of around 12,000 euros were imposed and the commercial activities were reported to the Reggio Calabria Chamber of Commerce for appropriate assessments.

