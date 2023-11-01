Halloween makeup: advice for adults on how to use makeup in a healthy way

Putting on make-up is an art, but the face is the part of our body most open to the outside, so creativity needs to be added with some care, especially for the eyes. People who have dry or more sensitive eyes, those who wear contact lenses and those who have had surgery should pay more attention.

The products used for eye make-up have a greasy base in order to adhere well to the skin. And this is nothing more than an ideal breeding ground for bacteria. Often these products are stored for a very long period of time and the repeated movement of the brush from the makeup packaging to the skin of the eyes and eyelashes increases the probability of transmission of bacteria.

October 31, 2023 | 4.05pm

