The shop windows are already adorned with pumpkins, skeletons and cobwebs. The countdown has therefore begun for what is confirmed to be one of the most awaited parties by children, even in our country. Ready to dress up, to scare and pretend to be scared, to joke, laugh and have fun.

Choosing the disguise with your child, indulging the desire to become a witch or a ghost or even a scary vampire, is certainly a good idea: thus stimulating the imagination and creativity of the little ones. However, before buying clothes, wigs, hats and toys for the thrill party, it is important to verify the quality, or rather the certification. Because the safety of children always comes first.

31 October 2020



The pitfalls hidden in the costumes

Attention also to cloaks that are too long, to dresses with trains or tails, to masks that obstruct the view: in order not to spoil the fun, falls and slips must be avoided. The fun in safety also includes attention to spikes, swords and wands which, although sold as harmless toys, can become dangerous in the hands of the little ones.

Similar speech for the tricks. If it is fun and stimulating for the children’s imagination to disguise as a skeleton or a vampire, it is important, however, to opt for a light make-up, using quality and hypoallergenic products, suitable for the child’s skin, avoiding covering eyes and mouth. And just after the party with friends or the parade through the streets of the city, do not hesitate to remove your make-up with soap and water or a neutral detergent, to avoid redness and skin irritation.

What to eat during the festivities

An eye of attention also to the snack. Because if the children have fun coming home with a nice booty of sweets to the “trick or treat” rhythm, we must avoid that they can incur a real binge. Better to limit products rich in dyes and preservatives to protect the health of the little ones. A valid alternative can be to make sweets at home, also involving the children. In this way, you can create cute muffins with the shape of a pumpkin or funny cookies that resemble the witch’s hat.

For a healthy snack, but at the same time also greedy and fun for the whole family. Extra attention should be paid to children with food allergies or intolerances: always read the food labels carefully. Finally, let’s not forget that round and hard candies or chewing gum can be dangerous for the little ones, due to the risk of suffocation. And so we always check what the child receives and holds in his hands!

Beware of pumpkins

One last note about the carved pumpkins with the scary expression or the mocking grin to fill with candles. Children love them and the atmosphere of the thrill also spreads inside the house for the enjoyment of young and old. But be careful not to leave them unattended, especially with small children around.