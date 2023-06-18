Hallux valgus, 4 remedies to relieve pain and find immediate relief

Hallux valgus can be very painful, but with some remedies you can get the situation under control immediately.

This is a pretty common problem affecting the foot. Apparently it seems something unimportant and that’s why we then arrive at a point of no return. In an initial stage there are no repercussions, however then the pain arrives, together with the difficulty of movement, and the situation becomes almost unbearable.

The inflammations they can also concern the whole foot, so when the onset of hallux valgus arises it is better to get help immediately. With braces and separators the problem is stemmed and a rapid deterioration is avoided. The choice of shoes is also important: those that are too narrow at the toe are not a good idea, open shoes are better when the weather permits.

Hallux valgus: remedies for pain

Hallux valgus can lead to significant pain caused by bursitis, i.e. inflammation of the mucous membrane. This predominantly affects women between the ages of 30 and 40, also due to the improper use of heels. The disturbance can be latent and therefore only aesthetic or degenerate and at that point it becomes necessary to resort to surgery.

One of the factors that leads to major problems is precisely the scarpa, therefore the general remedy is to use footwear that is loose in the front and not too tight on the sole. If the pain becomes constant, it is useful to evaluate with a doctor how to proceed because there is a risk of compromising posture and causing deficits in the bones and surrounding muscles.

The first remedy to use to avoid pain are the orthotics, these help maintain correct foot position and relieve pressure. You have to buy those specific for hallux valgus. A good orthotic costs between 50 and 70 euros. Also l’arnica it is a valid ally because it has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties and is designed specifically for bone, tendon and muscle disorders. This cream can also be used several times because it is not a medicine.

Continuing, clay poultices are a natural remedy great for bursitis. Simply create a paste with water and clay, place it on the area and leave it for half an hour. The clay can be bought online or in shops and has a reduced cost, it can be found for less than 10 euros. Castor oil is also perfect for massaging the foot, even better if you heat some in the saucepan and then apply it. With a cost of less than 5 euros you will have an ideal solution.