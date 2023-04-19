Hallux valgus: Big toe joint going astray

Joints hold our skeleton together and support movement – over the course of life they can change, they wear out, become inflamed and can cause pain again and again. If, for example, our big toe becomes crooked, the ball of the foot is greatly enlarged and reddened, then we speak of “Hallux valgus”. This is caused by a malposition of the metatarsophalangeal joint, in which the big toe bends towards the small toe side. “The cornea over the bunions is then often thickened, inflamed and painful,” says Dietmar Mattausch, an orthopedist at the Sisters of Mercy Hospital in Linz. (His lecture on the topic at “Joint Day” is today at 12:15 p.m.) If symptoms become noticeable, you should see a specialist.

“After an analysis of the foot, countermeasures such as insoles, special shoes or foot exercises are taken. The last step should be an operation.” Mattausch emphasizes that surgical techniques have been refined in recent years. Above all, care is taken to ensure that the damage to the surrounding tissue is kept to a minimum, thus accelerating the healing process.

Too high shoes and genetics

Hallux valgus is often a result of wearing the wrong shoes and does not only become noticeable at an advanced age, but rather affects women between the ages of 30 and 35. “In many cases, a genetic predisposition also plays a role in hallux valgus. In order to do the feet good, a heel height of five centimeters should not be exceeded. Two to three centimeters are no problem at all,” explains Mattausch. This height would even make it easier to roll your feet while walking.

Individual advice is possible

The “Day of the Joints” is an event organized by the Upper Austrian News, the Ordensklinikum Linz and the Upper Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists. From 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Promenaden Galerien, renowned experts will provide information on how to prevent problems, what therapy methods are available and how to get fit again after an operation. In addition, individual advice, workshops and test options such as knee joint analysis, measurement of body composition or hand strength measurement are offered in a separate health street.

“Day of the joints” at the OÖN – program and speakers

11 clock: Opening of the day, which has lots of health lectures, talks, a health road and seminars to offer.

11:30 a.m.: “When the hip hurts”:

Primar Josef Hochreiter (left), Head of Orthopedics at the Ordensklinikum Linz, and Senior Physician Florian Sihorsch in the health talk.

12.15 p.m .: Hallux: “High heels are not good for the foot”:

Senior Physician Dietmar Mattausch, Orthopedics, provides information on surgical methods.

1 p.m.: “Prevent the pain”:

Prevention, prophylaxis and conservative therapies for joint wear; Primaria Daniela Gattringer, Head of the Department of Physical Medicine.

1:45 p.m.: “The reasons for knee pain”:

Senior physician Conrad Anderl, deputy head of orthopedics, provides information about therapy and surgical methods.

2.30 p.m.: “New artificial joint – fit after the operation”:

Primar Christoph K. Habringer, Head of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Medical Director of Reha.ambulant; medical training

3:15 p.m .: “Tennis elbow? What helps with shoulder pain?”

Senior Physician Reinhold Ortmaier (left), Deputy Head of Orthopedics, Specialist Felix Rittenschober, Orthopedics

Admission is free.

G’sunde Workshops

Do you want to know how fascia training works, or find out what you can do when you are tense, or how to go through life actively and powerfully?

On the “Day of the Joints” there is the opportunity to take part in various workshops, which are held every hour, free of charge in the seminar room in the Promenaden Galerien. Registrations are accepted on site.

