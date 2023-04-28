Ham and cheese toast with green asparagus | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

Peel the lower third of the asparagus and cut off the dried ends. Then cut the sticks in half. Toast the breadcrumbs in a dry pan until golden brown, then set aside. Boil half of the eggs until soft, peel and halve.

Sprinkle the bread slices with some parmesan and drizzle with olive oil. Cover with ham and cheese and sprinkle some ground pepper on top. Close each one with a second disc and press everything together well. Beat the remaining eggs and place in a wide bowl. Pour the flour into a bowl as well. Dip the toast in flour and carefully tap off excess flour. Then turn in the egg mixture.

Heat clarified butter or vegetable oil in a coated pan. Fry the toasts on both sides over medium heat until golden brown. If necessary, fry one after the other and keep warm.

At the same time, heat olive or rapeseed oil in another pan. Add the asparagus and sear at first. Reduce the heat and fry the asparagus for another 2-3 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and sugar. It should be done but still have some bite. Finally, mix in the cress/sprouts and add the tomatoes and roast briefly.

serving

Place the sandwiches on plates and spread the asparagus on top. Add tomatoes and 1 egg half each. Sprinkle with toasted breadcrumbs and black pepper and garnish with some watercress.

