Hamburg police warn of fraud with Paypal | > – News

Status: 05/11/2023 4:12 p.m Criminal operators of fake shops have recently started using PayPal’s “Send money to friends and family” payment function. With this payment method, buyer protection is bypassed and amounts paid cannot be reclaimed, the police and consumer advice center in Hamburg warned on Thursday.

If payment is offered via a Paypal link in fake shops, the forwarding to the payment service provider is usually configured in such a way that the purchase amount and the option “Send money to friends and family” are preset. PayPal’s buyer protection does not apply to this payment method.

Consumer advice center: take a close look at the payment function

“If you don’t check everything carefully during the payment process and transfer money with this function, you’ll never see it again,” warns Julia Rehberg from the Hamburg consumer advice center. If you pay with the “Goods and services” option, the money can be reclaimed in the event of problems. The consumer center recommends that you take a close look at the respective PayPal payment function.

Were often remarkably cheap in fake shops

The goods in fake shops are often remarkably cheap. If you are unsure whether an online shop is reputable, then it is worth taking a look at the homepage of the Hamburg Consumer Advice Centre. There is one there List of fake shops that is constantly updated.

Further information Fake online shops are often difficult to distinguish from real ones. In this way, consumers can recognize dubious providers. more More and more people are doing their shopping online. What are the advantages and disadvantages of paying with PayPal? more See also Always perfumed bathroom, the secret of hotels finally revealed