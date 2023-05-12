Hamelin: City of the Pied Piper on the Weser | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 05/12/2023 10:03 a.m When you hear Hamelin, you think of the Pied Piper. But the city on the Weser has more to offer: an old town worth seeing with beautiful Renaissance buildings and an attractive surrounding area.

According to legend, the Pied Piper of Hamelin not only drove all the annoying rodents into the Weser, but also kidnapped all the town’s children in 1284 when nobody wanted to pay him.

“But when the citizens found themselves free from their plague, they regretted the promised reward, and they refused it to the man, so that he went away bitterly. On June 26th, however, he returned in the form of a hunter … and left while all When the world was gathered in the church, his whistle sounded again in the streets. Suddenly … children, boys and girls from the age of four came running in large numbers.These he led, always playing, out of the Easter gate into a mountain, where he disappeared with them,” says a modernized version of the story by the Brothers Grimm.

The events cannot be proven historically. The only thing that is certain is that the former mill town had problems with rats in the Middle Ages. Whether children really disappeared back then and why remains a mystery. For Hamelin, which has the official nickname Pied Piper City, this has its advantages. Because of the saga, the town in the Weserbergland is known beyond the national borders and advertises with the fairy tale character at every turn. Small metal plates with a rat motif on the paving stones show the way through the old town in the footsteps of the man with the flute. During the season, a free-of-charge Pied Piper open-air play is performed every Sunday (2023: 14.5.-17.9. at 12 noon in front of the wedding house).

Tour of the old town

However, because of its beautiful old town and the attractive location in the Weserbergland, Hamelin is also worth a visit beyond the Pied Piper story. The old town, mostly a pedestrian zone, lies within a circular Wallstrasse and is bordered on the west side by the Weser. If you like, you can simply drift through the pretty alleys and marvel at the restored facades of the sandstone and half-timbered buildings, most of which date from the Renaissance.

Inscription on the Pied Piper house

Interesting sights can be found in Osterstraße, for example – there is the famous Pied Piper House on the corner of Bungelosenstraße. The name comes from an inscription on a wooden beam on the side of the building that describes the children’s exodus from the city. Also worth seeing are the magnificently decorated Leist and the Stiftsherrenhaus – two former residential buildings. They are connected by a bridge on the 1st floor and house the Museum of the City of Hamelin. It deals, among other things – how could it be otherwise – extensively with the Pied Piper saga.

Carillon at the wedding house

A popular destination at certain times and a clear example of the architectural style of the Weser Renaissance is the wedding house on the market square. The castle-like building made of sandstone with many ornaments and gables was built at the beginning of the 17th century as a festival and celebration house for the citizenry. A specialty is his chime. The Pied Piper song is played daily at 9.35 a.m. and the Weser song at 11.35 a.m.

Three times a day (1.05 p.m., 3.35 p.m. and 5.35 p.m.) a bronze door opens and figures from the Pied Piper legend make their rounds to a melody. Incidentally, the name of the wedding house has nothing to do with weddings, but is derived from the words “high time”. This refers to the time of year when festivals are celebrated.

City wall was reconstructed

The original sections of the former city wall, which made Hamelin a fortress for several centuries, are no longer preserved. It was completely demolished on Napoleon’s orders after the conquest in 1808. Only the Haspelmath and Pulverturm, two medieval defense towers, are still standing. Between the two towers, a piece of wall was rebuilt in its original position and height.

Werder: Green Weser island in the middle of the city

Right next to the historic Pfortmühle in the old town, a pedestrian and cyclist bridge leads to the so-called Werder. The small Weser island not only offers a beautiful view of the river and the city, but is also an ideal place to relax and go out with a restaurant and children’s playground – especially in summer, when the large beer garden is open. Excursion boats start south of the old town ring from the pier Round trips on the Weser.

Nice view from the local mountain Klüt

Above the town is the Klüt at 258 meters above sea level. A road and various hiking trails lead to the local mountain with a lookout tower, from which there is a wide view of Hamelin and the surrounding area. A detour to the Schweineberg nature reserve (at the entrance to Holtensen) is worthwhile in spring. At this time of year, the forest floor is covered all over with blooming spring snowflakes along a stretch of 1.5 kilometers. This spring flower has white, bell-shaped flowers and is also known as the great snowdrop.

excursion destinations in the surrounding area

There is a well-signposted network of hiking and cycling trails around Hamelin, which connects the Pied Piper town with attractive excursion destinations. The Weser Cycle Path, which runs past castles and palaces through the home of the lying baron Münchhausen, is particularly interesting for cyclists. Although the Weser is bordered by a fairytale hilly landscape here, cyclists usually go on without much effort. The cycle path leads north-west to Rinteln (30 km) and Porta Westfalica (65 km), south it goes via Bodenwerder (25 km) and Bad Karlshafen (90 km) to the source of the Weser in Hann. Munden (136 km).

Via Hämelschenburg to Bad Pyrmont

We also recommend a tour through the tranquil Emmer Valley on the Emmer Cycle Path, a branch of the Weser Cycle Path. It leads along the Emmer river via Hämelschenburg Castle to the traditional spa town of Bad Pyrmont. It is about 24 kilometers from Hamelin to Bad Pyrmont.

