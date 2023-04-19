Hammered, with a cable around her neck and burned, the mother of star butcher Donato De Caprio was killed in Naples. The stolen mail and the quarrels with the neighbor stopped

Killed at the height of a dispute for trivial reasons by the neighbor, with brutal methods: hammers, a cable around the neck, a principle of combustion on the body. She would have found death like this, according to her first investigations, Giant Rose, 73 years old in August, whose body was found on Tuesday afternoon lying on the floor in a house in Via Vicinale Sant’Aniello, in Pianura, a western suburb of Naples, on the first of two floors of a social housing complex. Suspicions immediately focused on a neighbor, taken to the police station, where she was questioned for a long time and then, in the evening, detained. It’s about Stefania Russolillo, 47 years old: the woman would have partially confessed to the crime. A few words, a reference to disputes over an alleged theft of mail and then a “I don’t remember”.

Mother of the social media star butcher Rosa Gigante was the mother of a well-known character, the butcher from Pignasecca Donato De Caprio, a food influencer with three million followers, known for the catchphrase «with crumb or without?». The neighbors raised the alarm: an ambulance arrived on the spot but it was too late. Numerous inhabitants of the area gathered outside the house and hundreds and hundreds of messages of condolences for the butcher quickly spread on social media. There are several testimonies – especially female ones – of those who are ready to swear by a not always peaceful closeness inside that building. The woman, who had a clean record, was allegedly hit with a hammer, but she also allegedly had a cable tied around her neck and her body was allegedly partially burned. A terrible scene, a real fury, with brutal methods. See also Xbox will not compare Sony’s focus on exclusive works on the PlayStation platform, and will focus on gaming experience that breaks platform restrictions | Technology Entertainment | Digital

As the hours went by, the trail of the dispute over conflicts between neighbors became more consistent, up to the arrest that came in the evening. It seems that Rosa Gigante had already had discussions with the woman who attacked her in the past. But there are still many points to clarify. The exact dynamics of the murder or the precise motive are not known. It is not known whether other people were present at the crime scene or whether the crime was sudden, during a heated discussion, or instead was premeditated. Questions to which the police hope to give an answer soon.

The story of the son Among the first to arrive at the scene of the crime – protected by friends and family – also his son Donato, a character whose notoriety for about a year has gone far beyond that of the town. His is the classic story of the Italian self-made man: from an employee of a historic grocer where he prepared the “merenne” to the owner of his own shop in the historic center of Naples. In Pignasecca, to be precise, which has now become a pilgrimage mecca. More than for sandwiches, Donato is now the brand. And so influencers compete for a video or photo with him to post and relaunch on social media. A few days ago the supermodel Bella Hadid even joined the crowd of fans of the delicatessen. Donato reciprocated with a video dedication and a Hadid sandwich: with friarielli, provola and culatello. Nothing foreshadowed the tragedy that yesterday dragged the TikTok star into the abyss of despair.