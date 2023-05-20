Hand Disinfectant Gel can cause many problems: intervene immediately

Your personal hygiene is important, but excessive use of hand sanitizer gel could cause health problems

This article is dedicated to hand sanitizer gel, a tool that has become indispensable in our daily life. However, excessive use of this product can cause health problemssince many gels contain chemicals that are harmful to the body.

In this text, we will explore the negative effects of prolonged use of hand sanitizer gel and we will provide useful tips to mitigate them.

So if you want to protect yourself and your environment, read on and find out how intervene immediately to keep your hands clean and healthy.

Disinfectant gels: irritants and sensitizers for the skin

The frequent use of disinfectant gels for hands in the last year led to an increase in contact dermatitis. These products can in fact cause irritation and sensitization of the skin, as well as causing dryness and alteration of the skin surface. Despite this, cases of hand dermatitis in adults have not been as numerous as expected, probably thanks to the non-aggressiveness of the substances used in commercial products.

However, the childrenwith thinner and more delicate skin, they suffered from a high rate of dermatitis due to the use of hand sanitizer gels. It is important to pay attention to the choice of products and the frequency of use, in order to minimize the risk of irritation and skin sensitizations.

How to take care of your hands?

To take good care of sore hands, it’s important identify the cause of the disturbance and act accordingly. Use mild detergents for hands and dishes it is essential, as well as going to the dermatologist for a check in case of chapped hands as a symptom of an illness. Furthermore, adopt good habits such as choosing a mild soapthe use of warm water and thorough drying of the hands are essential to prevent irritation. A specific cream for dry and irritated handscontaining soothing and emollient active ingredients, can help normalize and regenerate the skin.

Finally, it might seem strange, but exposure to the sun can be useful for treating irritated hands and reducing inflammation of the skin. However, it is important to avoid excessive sun exposure and always use adequate sunscreen. By following these precious tips, your hands will always be soft, protected and cared for.

