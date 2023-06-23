Hand luggage on the plane: what is allowed in, what is not? | > – Guide

Status: 06/22/2023 10:20 a.m

Waiting times at airports are often very long at the moment. This is one of the reasons why you should know the safety and customs regulations. What is allowed in hand luggage? What souvenirs and how much alcohol are allowed?

Anyone who flies on holiday usually has personal items in their hand luggage, such as cosmetics, hand cream or a lighter. This can lead to problems at the security check at the airport – and to the fact that the queues at the controls, which are often very long, become even longer. Many vacationers also take a souvenir with them on the return journey or shop in the duty-free shop beforehand. Which goods may be imported? What can you take with you?

How many liquids are allowed in hand luggage?

Anyone departing from an airport in the EU should observe the applicable safety regulations. The regulations may differ in non-EU countries. Passengers should therefore inform themselves in advance about the regulations there. Air travelers in the EU may only take liquids in containers with a maximum of 100 milliliters each on the plane in their hand luggage. This also includes creams, toothpaste or lip gloss. All bottles and other containers must be packed in a transparent, resealable plastic bag with a maximum capacity of one liter and presented separately at the inspection.

Liquids in airline passengers’ hand luggage must be packed in plastic bags.

A maximum of ten 100-milliliter bottles are allowed, provided they fit in the appropriate transparent bag. Only one bag is allowed per passenger. The right bags are available in drugstores, for example. Medicines for personal use are exempt from this rule. Larger amounts of liquids must be in the checked-in suitcase. There are no upper limits for liquids – apart from the restrictions on the maximum total weight.

Incidentally, the rules for liquids also apply to food. The amounts of jam, cream cheese or yoghurt in hand luggage are limited to 100 millimeters each. An exception to this is baby food. Bread, chocolate and other solid foods are also allowed in hand luggage.

Anyone who has purchased liquid products from a duty-free shop at the airport or on the plane may also bring them on board provided they can show the receipt and the products remain in the sealed security bag.

Lighter, nail file, scissors: What is not allowed in hand luggage?

Sharp objects that could be used as weapons are not allowed on board. In addition to weapons of all kinds, pocket knives and other knives with a blade length of more than six centimeters are taboo in hand luggage throughout the EU, as well as sharp objects such as nail files, scissors, knitting needles and corkscrews. They belong in the suitcase that is checked in. Gas containers for camping stoves, toy guns, fireworks, petrol lighters, wet batteries or bleach are strictly prohibited. One gas or disposable lighter or a pack of matches are allowed in hand luggage.

Dimensions: how big and heavy can hand luggage be?

The regulations for hand luggage differ from airline to airline.

There is no uniform rule as to how large and heavy hand luggage can be. It depends on the airline and the fare booked. Many companies, such as Lufthansa, allow one piece of luggage with a maximum weight of 8 kilograms and maximum dimensions of 55 x 40 x 23 centimeters on board in Economy Class. Larger or heavier luggage and a second piece of hand luggage usually have to be checked in. This can cost extra. Low-cost airlines often have stricter rules. Travelers should therefore inform themselves beforehand and pay attention to the regulations when booking.

Hand luggage: Can an additional handbag be carried on board?

Most airlines allow you to take a handbag or a laptop with you in addition to your hand luggage. However, the airlines also handle this question differently. With some tariffs and airlines, taking a second piece of hand luggage is free of charge, for example in Business and First Class. If you are unsure what is allowed, you can find the relevant information in the booking information or on the airline’s website.

How much alcohol and tobacco are duty-free?

When it comes to alcohol and tobacco, the countries of the European Union are fair to one another. Up to 800 cigarettes, 1 kilo of tobacco, 10 liters of spirits, 60 liters of sparkling wine and 110 liters of beer may be imported for personal use without having to be declared. For coffee it is 10 kilos. There is no limit for wine. If you return from a non-EU country, you are only allowed 200 cigarettes and 1 liter of spirits with more than 22 percent alcohol by volume or 2 liters with an alcohol content below 22 percent, as well as 4 liters of wine and 16 liters of beer. Special regulations apply to some areas such as the Canary Islands or France’s overseas departments.

Which souvenirs are prohibited?

The import of coral, ivory or even stuffed wild animals such as birds of prey or crocodiles is strictly forbidden. Anyone who takes species-protected animals or plants home with them – whether dead or alive – faces high fines. Since laypeople cannot tell the difference, customs advises: keep your hands off animals and plants! Even some seemingly harmless souvenirs can lead to problems: for example, travelers need a permit to import orchids and cacti. Potatoes and vines may not be imported into Germany from non-EU countries. Reason: Dangerous diseases and pests can be introduced with the plants, which can cause great damage here.

Fossils and processed stones can also be problematic. In some countries, such as Egypt, there are strict guidelines to protect their own natural and cultural assets. It is therefore advisable to find out more about the respective entry and customs regulations in the holiday country on the website of the Federal Foreign Office, for example.

Customs app provides an overview

In addition, goods from non-EU countries must be declared to customs upon entry if their value is over 300 euros. For sea and air travel, the limit is a goods value of 430 euros. The German customs have summarized all regulations. He also offers a tax calculator on his website that shows exactly which goods can be imported in which quantities – and which goods are completely banned, for example for reasons of species protection.

