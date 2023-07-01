Handicrafts with children in summer: cool ideas with templates

The beautiful summer offers numerous inspirations for beautiful handicrafts with a wide variety of motifs and themes. Of course, it’s also great fun for children. To bridge the time until vacation or vacation, you can use our craft ideas and spend a nice afternoon together. Or maybe you are a teacher and you want some cool and above all easy craft ideas for the summer? What can you do with children in the summer?

Crafting with colored paper in summer – sun made of colored paper with sunglasses

One of the first things that comes to mind when you hear “summer” is the sun. So it shouldn’t be missing from any summer craft list. And the great thing is that they are also a really easy design to make. Our idea is even suitable for the little ones if an adult helps them cut them out. Accordingly, you can tinker the suns in kindergarten and preschool. What you need:

yellow construction paper printed template with sunglasses scissors glue compass black Edding/felt pen

Draw a circle on the yellow paper with the compass. Try to make it as big as possible. Also cut out 10 to 14 strips of the same length and width from yellow paper. Print out the glasses template and cut out the desired glasses. Glue the two ends of each strip together, but don’t fold them, leave them curled. Now glue the glued ends evenly spaced on the yellow circle as well. Proceed as if you were cutting a cake. Finally, stick on the glasses you want and draw a mouth underneath.

Handicrafts with children in summer – pinwheel as a decoration

Is there any child who doesn’t think wind turbines are great? Plus, they’re really easy to make, so they’re also great for summer crafts with 2-year-olds. Then you can use it to design the flower pots or garden beds. What do you need for pinwheels as craft ideas for the garden with children?

colored construction paper wooden stick pipe cleaner paper straw adhesive tape optional printed template

You can print out the template, cut it out and use it as a template. However, it is also completely sufficient if you trace the cutting lines with a ruler, as shown in the template.

Crafts with paper in summer – Instructions:

Prepare a square piece of colored paper of any color (Tipp: You can let the children color the paper). Cut all four corners towards the center. Be careful not to accidentally cut through to the midpoint. Poke a hole in the middle as well. Now poke holes in the corners of the triangles. Each triangle gets a hole, making sure you choose the same corner in each triangle. Cut the straw into a piece 4 to 5 cm long. This length affects the volume of the pinwheel (the distance between the two sides). Cut one of the two openings of the straw into six segments at the edge. Then fold it outwards. Take the paper and pin one of the punched corners onto the straw. Then, one by one (clockwise), push the other corners onto the straw and push it through the middle hole. Now cut the other side of the straw as well. This should keep the pinwheel together and hold up well. Fold the pipe cleaner in half and twist tightly so you can slide it through the straw. Flatten the pipe cleaner on the folded side to fix it. (Tipp: If you trim the hairs of the wire that will be in the straw beforehand, the pinwheel can turn better later). Cut another one centimeter piece from the straw and thread it onto the protruding pipe cleaner. Leave a little space between the pinwheel and the straw to help it spin. Wrap the wire around the wooden stick and you’re done.

Summer idea with toilet paper – pineapple and strawberries

This summer loo roll craft idea is a great way to tinker with some summer themes. These are typical summer fruits that we all love and cannot imagine the summer season without. If you would like to make this idea with children in the summer, you have two options: Either you draw the fruit patterns yourself on colored paper as in the picture above, or you use our ready-made template.

Toilet paper rolls colored paper and crayons or template scissors glue

Handicrafts with children in summer – the instructions:

Cut the roll to the desired length. Then cut strips from the colored paper that are as wide as the roll is high and slightly longer than its circumference. Paint them in the appropriate pattern: diamonds for pineapples, dots for strawberry seeds or watermelon seeds.

OR:

Print out the template and cut out the strips along the dotted lines. Depending on the size you cut the rolls to, you may need to trim the strips down a bit. Apply glue to the finished fruit strips and tape them around the roll. If necessary, craft additional elements such as the leaves of the pineapple (then, using the template, you can cut off the green part).

This craft idea is great if you want to make a table decoration with children in summer. For example, you can poke holes in the side and then put an LED candle (not a real one!) in it. So you get a nice lantern for the patio table, for example.

Making ice cream cones with children in summer

Ice cream – another thing that no summer should be without. And while you’re snacking with the kids, you can also make some handicrafts at the same time – at home, in kindergarten or in elementary school it doesn’t matter. The craft idea is suitable for anywhere. What do you need?

Paper plates Colored paper Decorative elements such as glitter, rhinestones, sugar sprinkles, sequins, etc. Dark and light brown acrylic paint Scissors Glue Bommel as a cherry

Craft instructions:

Cut the plate into two equal halves. You can make two ice cream cones out of one plate. First paint it in light brown color and then add the diamond pattern in dark brown. Cut large circles out of colored paper for the ice cream balls. Decorate them with the chosen decorations to imitate sprinkles. Glue these circles behind the waffle and top with the bobble as a cherry.

You can also use this template by printing it out, cutting it out and then arranging and gluing it together as described.

Crafts with natural materials in summer

Recycle old cardboard boxes and turn them into a beautiful summer decoration by simply sticking summer flowers on them. The flowers can be fresh or dried. The great thing about this idea for crafts with children in the summer is that you can combine it with a walk together, during which you can collect the necessary flowers.

Cut out a circle of any size from cardboard. You can also make several in different sizes and then hang them in groups. Put craft glue on the circle. Spread the flowers on the glue. You are also welcome to make patterns, such as circles. Punch a hole in the circle and tie string. Hang up the homemade decoration.

If you want to make a window decoration for the summer with the children, you can choose this. The pendants will look really interesting in front of the window pane. In this case, however, it is recommended that you stick them on both sides.

Make sand pictures with children

You can also make cool craft ideas for the summer with sand, which then reminds you of the beach. Use regular sand or feel free to collect beach sand or colored craft sand to create wonderful summer pictures.

To do this, you have to spread glue on the respective areas and then sprinkle the sand over them. Wait a little while for the glue to dry. Then shake off the excess. Create beautiful patterns or an image of a beach with a sea. Be creative and come up with interesting motifs. We are sure that the children are just bursting with ideas.

You can also find some nice summer ideas for kindergarten in the list below. You can print out the pictures for free and use them as templates for cool summer DIY ideas. Color in any areas with pencils or paints and fill in other areas where appropriate with sand.

Make a shell or beach ball with sand

Cool summer crafts for kids of all ages

