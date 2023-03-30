Giovanni Allevi talks to fans on Twitter: the pianist explained that his hands are shaking due to the drugs, “the return to the piano will be slow”. But he specifies: “I’ve never stopped composing music in my mind, to transform all the sensations I’m experiencing into notes”.

Music and hope, these are the two keys contained in the last post shared by Giovanni Allevi. The composer, who will turn 54 on April 9, 2023, has told his fans in the last few hours that the return to the piano will be slow, but “I never stopped composing music in my mind”. In music he finds a sense of the discomfort and pain he is feeling due to the disease. Allevi months ago he communicated to fans that he has been diagnosed with myeloma, a cancer that affects a particular type of cell in the bone marrow, the plasma cells. So he had to remove the piano, from his hands, not from his heart. This is the message on Twitter accompanied by a video in which the composer appears in the theater, during one of his performances, happy on stage while the audience applauds him:

My hands are shaking from the drugs, the return to the piano will be slow. I’ve never stopped composing music in my mind, to transform all the sensations I’m experiencing into notes. Thanks to Music, suffering and discouragement acquire meaning.

“Myeloma left inoperable bone fractures”

Last February, Giovanni Allevi updated his fans on his health conditions. The fight against myeloma is tough, but “I’m giving it my all“. On social networks, he invited everyone to stay calm, despite the delicate period he is experiencing. “How am I? Not well. Although the therapy is doing its job, myeloma has left me with bone fractures in different parts of the body, especially the vertebrae, some of which are inoperable and will be painful perhaps forever“, the words on social media. The pianist also wanted to share a sentence on the meaning of “fight”that is to say “resisting physical pain, the ancient Greeks said “I possess pain but I am not possessed by it”.