Hands tied and a mask because he is sick, so Bruno has lived for 16 years: “More torture than a cure”

On his head he must wear a helmet with a metal cage. The hands must be tiedcontained by bands. As Bruno, psychiatric patient lived for 16 years. The images posted on social networks by Irene Headtreasurer of the Radical Party and Guarantor of people deprived of personal liberty in Sardinia are chilling: “If this is a man – wrote the guarantor – Sixteen years old with his hands tied and a mask like Hannibal Lecter’s. He is not a criminal but a sick person. His ‘therapeutic’ plan needs to be changed immediately,” he wrote. And her complaint rebounded on social media, becoming viral in a few hours.

Bruno is 50 years old, for 24 years he has been interned in a center for people with mental illness in Southern Sardinia. Suffers from pica, it means that he ingests anything that comes his way: small objects, which can be dangerous, or hurt him. Irene Testa went to see him a few days ago, after receiving a report. When she saw it she was absolutely impressed by the scene she found herself in front of: “I waited a day before writing down what I saw in the structure. A day to recover from chilling and creepy scene that I found myself in front of. I’m not referring to the structure but to a specific case of a guest inside it, actually already raised for some yearsprimarily by the President of Unasam (National Union of Mental Health Associations), Gisella Trincas Sweater, but also the subject of complaints to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, letters to the then Minister of Health Speranza and questions in the Regional Council of Sardinia “.

“I’m talking about Bruno, suffering from pica: a pathology that leads him to ingest anything that happens to him. For over 16 years Bruno has been kept tied up by the hands with a helmet on his head all day long. Apparently not because it is dangerous towards others, but towards oneself. I’m not a doctor and it’s not up to me to give recipes, perhaps with a simplistic flavor because they are guided by an emotional wave: I am the guarantor of people deprived of their personal freedom and of people, of individual cases, I have a duty to deal with. I don’t give up, I cannot accept that a sick person is subjected to a treatment that appears closer to the concept of torture than to that of cure. However, this is not the time for indignation but for the concrete and rapid action of all the institutional actors who can make a contribution to changing this situation. This is a sort of appeal: we have to do it for Bruno and for all the other Brunos”.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, Testa explained that hers is a battle for find a solution to treat Bruno in a more dignified and humane way: “I don’t know if there is an alternative, but I would like other doctors to express an opinion. They told me that a healthcare worker would be needed just for Bruno, but the increase requested for his tuition, equal to 30 percent, does not cover the expenses for a person at his disposal. I hope something changes.”

Guarantor’s complaint it has created a lot of indignation and perhaps something is moving for Bruno. “On the case of Bruno, suffering from pica and forced for 16 years to live tied up and masked, I have already heard from the president of the Health Commission to agree on rapid action so that the most appropriate possible pathways can be studied for this patient who needs personnel dedicated”- he said the president of the Regional Council of Sardinia, Michele Paisas reported by beraking latest news – ‘Without going into the merits of therapy and assistance I think it is humanly unsustainable that anyone can live tied up and masked – comments Pais -. It is above all a question of human dignity. The Regional Council will intervene with every means to guarantee Bruno, and in general to those who suffer, targeted assistance that does not harm human rights”.