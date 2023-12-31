Hangover after New Year’s Eve: 4 tips that could help you

Cat misery after a night of drinking is one of the illnesses that does not require medical treatment. Nevertheless, scientists continue to address the topic.

Ginseng: Korean researchers first gave a group of 25-year-old men 100 milliliters of whiskey and then a water solution with red ginseng. A control group received an ineffective placebo after the whiskey. In the ginseng group, the alcohol content in the blood decreased significantly faster – and with it the risk of a bad hangover. Pear-lime-coconut water: Indian scientists recently carried out tests with dozens of foods – but they traced the breakdown of alcohol by enzymes in the test tube. Their conclusion: A mix of pear, lime juice and coconut water can potentially help overcome the hangover. Adding cucumber and tomato could enhance the effect. Myth: “Wine on beer, I advise you, beer on wine, don’t do that” – researchers at the University of Witten/Herdecke have exposed this prominent advice to avoid hangovers as a myth with a boozy experiment. Realization: For the hangover, it doesn’t matter in which order you pour beer and wine. Bourbon vs. Vodka: An experiment by American researchers showed that bourbon causes a more severe hangover than vodka. The scientists attribute this to the fact that bourbon has a proportion of so-called congeners that is around 37 times higher – these are chemical substances that are produced when alcohol is produced.

