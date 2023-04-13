Greasy food before drinking

Eat a lot and fat before drinking to stay sober longer? That can actually work.

With a good foundation before drinking, alcohol takes longer to get into the blood. However, a full stomach doesn’t prevent you from absorbing all of the alcohol – it just helps keep you from getting drunk quite as quickly.

Drinking through a straw makes you drunk faster

Long drinks or cocktails are often served with a straw. But this does not change the alcohol content in the drink.

Behind the accelerated effect of alcohol is only the drinking speed: With a straw you simply drink faster and then get drunk faster.

Schnapps helps with digestion

A schnapps after a meal helps with digestion and relieves the feeling of fullness? That’s not quite right. Alcohol doesn’t help digestion, it slows it down.

However, it is true that schnapps has a relaxing effect on the muscles and thus also on the stomach. This causes a pleasant feeling.

“Beer on wine, let that be. Wine after beer, that’s my advice!”

Many follow this saying and stop drinking beer after drinking wine. But so far no one has actually been able to prove that this could be true. In the end, it all comes down to the alcohol content and not the order in which you drink what.

Who drinks mixed up, gets drunk faster?

There is not a grain of truth behind this myth either. As with the saying “beer on wine, let that be …” it is not the order of the drinks that matters, but the quantity. So that’s also nonsense – and doesn’t prevent the hangover the next morning.

Women get drunk faster than men

Yes, this myth is true. The female liver breaks down alcohol more slowly than the male. But it is also due to the fluid content in the body: this is lower in women than in men and the alcohol is distributed over less fluid.

Therefore, the blood alcohol concentration in per mille is higher in women than in men for the same amount of drinks.

Does alcohol really help you fall asleep?

At first yes, because alcohol calms the nerves and makes it easier to fall asleep. But after that it doesn’t look so good anymore: the body has to break down the alcohol again, so sleep is more restless and sleeping through the night is less likely. A nightcap therefore comes at the expense of sleep quality.

Alcohol warms you from within

When alcoholic beverages are consumed, the blood vessels dilate, allowing better blood flow to the skin. This creates heat, which is released to the outside and reduces the body temperature. Although there is a feeling that the alcohol would warm you up, the body actually cools down. So a misconception.

Coffee lowers alcohol levels

Have a coffee after the party and get behind the wheel again? Nothing there! It doesn’t matter whether it’s coffee or a cold shower – neither helps to break down alcohol, but only makes us a little fresher. The body needs time to break down alcohol completely.

Alcohol evaporates completely during cooking

Alcohol is often used in cooking: white wine in risotto, red wine in goulash. But does the alcohol content actually evaporate in the process? It is true that the alcohol evaporates because its boiling point is around 80 degrees.

However, it depends on the cooking time how much alcohol is really boiled away – the longer, the lower the residual alcohol content. But even after two and a half hours, there can still be alcohol in the food.