Happy Easter to our readers who are many and seek us out every day to find out what’s going on. Happy Easter of Life to those who are not satisfied with the usual information but come to read us because they want to know the truth of the facts. Happy Easter especially to those who are afraid. Fear of committing oneself, fear of telling the truth, fear of confrontation, fear of dialogue, fear of calling injustices by name, fear of opposing even the politics of fine words, fear of walking towards the truth. Easter pushes us to go forward, to get out of the sense of defeat, to roll away the stone of the tombs in which we often confine our hope, to look to the future with confidence. “Christ is risen and has changed the direction of history,” Pope Francis said in his homily for Easter night mass.