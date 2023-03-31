In Japan there is a method to lengthen life, more like a lifestyle that slows down aging: it’s called Hara Hachi Bu.

In the East it is difficult to find obese people, but also overweight people. It’s not about metabolism, but about lifestyle. In this regard, there is a Japanese method, defined Hara Hachi Buadopted by almost the entire population to control the caloric intake of meals. It is more than anything else, a concept of nutrition unknown to us. What is it about?

The Hara Hachi Bu is a method for healthy weight control, able to slow down aging and prevent many health problems related to poor nutrition. It is a weight management practice that extends life and improves health. Consists in eat up to 80%remaining with a small sense of hunger after each meal.

The Japanese method of Hara Hachi Bu to slow down aging

Obesity e incorrect nutritioneveryone knows, have a profound effect on the life quality and on the state of health. Eating less is better than eating too much, and the Japanese know this well, as they promote this diet concept for millennia. The technique ofHara Hachi Buin fact, provides just that: eat until fill up to 80%maintaining a small sense of hunger at each meal.

It’s a small one calorie restrictionespecially adopted by the inhabitants of the Ryukyu archipelago, islands in southern Japan. It is a simple philosophy that allows you to keep fit and healthy, without ever feeling weighed down. Gradually, this habit has spread to every region of Japan, so as to attract the attention of nutritionists from all over the world.

It’s not a particularly difficult restriction to maintain, given that only 20% of caloric intake is saved, but the benefits are many. Not surprisingly, the inhabitants of these Japanese islands are the longest-lived in the world. In short, you get up from the table that you still have a little hungry. What is impossible to put into practice in the West? According to experts, it’s just a matter of habit.

Must get used to the brain to convey a certain sense of satiety, even if the stomach is not completely full. In short, it might seem difficult at first, but then you get used to it. The benefits of the practice are many, but to fool the brain, nutritionists recommend eating slowly and chew for a long time. In this way, the sense of hunger is reduced and you feel fuller. Among other things, chewing food well helps prevent abdominal bloating and intestinal gas.

