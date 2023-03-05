It’s not really an exciting story, so it’s short: Harald Walach, together with a gentleman named Peter Marmann, Healy GmbH, a “study” on the effectiveness of the devices of the same company published. It is about “bioenergy” with an aura of quanta, vibrations and non-causal effects. The “study” is a meta-analysis based on 8 “studies”, all of which were carried out by the manufacturer itself. Conclusion of the authors:

“The Healy device is an effective bioenergy device for self-treatment and improving the well-being of healthy people. This meta-analysis showed that the Healy device had significant effect sizes, making it an effective tool for self-treatment and improving general well-being in healthy individuals. However, independent confirmation of these results would be desirable. In addition, the potential mechanisms of action of the bioenergy device remain unclear and further studies on this research question are desirable.”

I would like to contradict that. More studies on this contaminating Pubmed, are definitely not desirable.

Immerhin gibt es eine Erklärung zum Interessenkonflikt („PM is an employee of Healy International GmbH. HW received funding by Healy International GmbH for this and another study“, „The study was sponsored by Healy International GmbH“).

More about Healy is available from Psiram and to the internal consensus company network at Northdata.

That should have been it then.