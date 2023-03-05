Home Health Harald Walach as a marketing assistant – health check
Health

Harald Walach as a marketing assistant – health check

by admin

It’s not really an exciting story, so it’s short: Harald Walach, together with a gentleman named Peter Marmann, Healy GmbH, a “study” on the effectiveness of the devices of the same company published. It is about “bioenergy” with an aura of quanta, vibrations and non-causal effects. The “study” is a meta-analysis based on 8 “studies”, all of which were carried out by the manufacturer itself. Conclusion of the authors:

“The Healy device is an effective bioenergy device for self-treatment and improving the well-being of healthy people. This meta-analysis showed that the Healy device had significant effect sizes, making it an effective tool for self-treatment and improving general well-being in healthy individuals. However, independent confirmation of these results would be desirable. In addition, the potential mechanisms of action of the bioenergy device remain unclear and further studies on this research question are desirable.”

I would like to contradict that. More studies on this contaminating Pubmed, are definitely not desirable.

Immerhin gibt es eine Erklärung zum Interessenkonflikt („PM is an employee of Healy International GmbH. HW received funding by Healy International GmbH for this and another study“, „The study was sponsored by Healy International GmbH“).

More about Healy is available from Psiram and to the internal consensus company network at Northdata.

That should have been it then.

See also  Could Hogwarts Legacy be delayed until 2023? - Hogwarts Legacy - Gamereactor

You may also like

Influence, an endless “queue”.

Trial run for brain surgery saves lives

Cospito, anarchist procession in Turin: acts of vandalism,...

Our healthcare system needs to become more resilient

How to make a perfect Korean skincare Tanta...

Loneliness really hurts: it can promote the development...

Head of AEMP wanted for acute and emergency...

“Moscow loses 500 men a day to Bakhmut”

Delivery bottlenecks for medicines: Not available – what...

Smoking outdoors in Italy: towards a stop to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy