“Hard but fair”: Lauterbach should explain who can still afford care

Those affected and their relatives are shocked by the sharp rise in the costs of care. At “Hart aber fair” the guests discuss whether good care is still affordable. The topic: “Aging with dignity or in poverty: who can still afford good care?”

The following guests will take part in the discussion with moderator Louis Klamroth from 9 p.m.:

Karl Lauterbach (SPD): Federal Minister of Health

Katy Karrenbauer: actress and singer

Kai A. Kasri: Home operator from Bavaria, member of the executive committee of the bpa – Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services eV

Silke Behrendt-Stannies: Nurse and Works Councillor

Jochen Springborn: cares for his wife with MS at home, member of the “We care” association

Lauterbach wants to improve the situation with care reform, but there is criticism

Lauterbach, together with the federal cabinet, launched a care reform at the beginning of April. This provides relief for those in need of care from ever higher co-payments and financial security for long-term care insurance. The general care contribution is to be raised by 0.35 points on July 1st. “Since the costs of good care are constantly increasing, the community of solidarity must not look the other way and leave these higher costs to those being cared for and their relatives,” said Lauterbach.

Behrendt-Stannies criticizes the plans: “Mr. Lauterbach’s existing plans protect people who are in need of care and need outpatient service or who come to a nursing home from becoming impoverished at all.”

Springborn says: “Home care has no lobby and is always forgotten by politics. We caring relatives are the largest care service in Germany. Karrenbauer also takes care of her demented father who lives in the home.