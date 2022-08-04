A few months ago, I had a chance to watch the first hour or so of Hard West 2, Ice Code Games’ turn-based strategy sequel. It was here that I got my first taste of what this different dev team was doing in a supernatural western experience, and while I noticed that this game is definitely not a walk in the park, it’s usually a faster paced battle, The interesting overworld really appealed to me. Today we’re on the cusp of Hard West 2’s debut on PC, and I’ve been doing a good job of really immersing myself in the game over the past few days and checking out everything it has to offer.

But before I get into my thoughts, here’s a quick overview of Hard West 2’s premise and plot. In this game, you lead a group of outlaws across the American West on a return mission to take down the evil commander of the mysterious ghost train that travels the land terrorizing its inhabitants. This man, known as Mammon, tricked you into taking the train for himself, then went on to try to take your soul, and now you’re bent on finding the ghost train again and avenging Mammon’s deceit.

Most of the gameplay is from a top-down perspective, where you lead your gangsters around the West, exploring points of interest, interacting with settlements to pick up side quests, healing and shopping, and even finding a starter fight sequence place. Once you get into combat, the gameplay shifts to a turn-based strategy, meaning you have to command each character and use their specific number of action points to move around the battlefield, use items, attack enemies, and use abilities in meaningful ways . Of course, there are systems that allow you to take advantage of kills, as the bluff mechanic resets the character’s action points on critical strikes, which in turn provides opportunities for chain kills and cuts off enemies really fast.

Again, each playable character has its own set of skills and abilities. Kim Carter (the typical gangster type) can fire a series of penetrating shots at enemies every other turn, which deals moderate damage but can hit multiple enemies at once. Magic Flynn can use spells to swap places with enemies, either to gain some overlooked high ground, or to place enemies in dangerous areas of other pose members.

I want to make it fundamentally clear here that, as I continued in the preview, Hard West 2 is not an easy game. Even on the easiest difficulty, you’ll find yourself replaying parts of the game due to facing defeat in combat, and while this isn’t necessarily a problem, anyone looking to fight turn-based strategy gameplay on lower difficulties Anyone who will be watered down so you can focus on the story will find themselves seriously wrong in the narrative process. This is because there are systems and design choices that make decisions more important and impactful, whether related to mission objectives, meaning certain pose members must survive, even when looking at out-of-combat healing that doesn’t exist – Instead, you have to see a doctor to get your health back at the cost of some money. It all means that every move you make matters because sometimes you’ll find yourself in back-to-back combat engagements and not be able to heal in between, which is true when you have to push through the entire sequence of battles Amplifies the challenge and is usually half or less than your pose’s full health.

I would say that combat doesn’t face some of the more typical X-COM-like issues in the strategy genre, because I haven’t come across stupid percentages that basically mean anything less than 100% accuracy is a failure, Also, using the ability to shoot bouncing makes close combat a lot more fun because you can get creative with the way you want to take down enemies. In that sense, Hard West 2’s combat and turn-based strategy gameplay is excellent.

The Overworld itself is also one of the areas where I appreciate Hard West 2 the most. It’s not overwhelmingly packed or too big, but has a nice balance of not having too much empty space in between. Each point of interest usually also rewards you with something useful, whether it’s new weapons and gear, or even some playing cards, which are used to improve each character’s personal stats (such as health or speed) and can be used like Pair like poker hands for additional benefits. This all ties together nicely with the customization kit, giving players enough freedom on how they can specialize their respective characters without feeling overly complicated or complicated.

However, one area I’m starting to appreciate less is the pace of the game, as I found Hard West 2 to feel too slow at less than four times the game speed – which happens to be the max speed option. This applies both to roaming around the overworld, which feels numbingly slow at normal speeds, and to combat, especially when you’re facing a lot of enemy units that take a long time to get out of the way.

But overall, I really like Hard West 2. I firmly believe that its overwhelming difficulty will alienate a lot of players, and this may be the biggest turning point for many fans. But for any X-COM and turn-based strategy veteran who’s used to (and appreciates) taking absolute hits while playing video games, this should be right up your street. Everyone else, you’ve been warned.