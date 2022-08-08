The drug Oki is one of the most used. Still, some people, due to their ages, can’t take it. Let’s see who.

Although it can be considered as an over-the-counter drug, taking Oki also requires some precautions.

Oki: what is it for

Due to the pandemic of recent years, we have understood how important drugs and their intake are. All drugs need to be taken with caution and, in particular, on the advice of a doctor. This is a fundamental step since there are many people who prefer do-it-yourself rather than relying on the advice of the attending physician or, alternatively, those of the pharmacist. The latter can be a good idea if you need to take over-the-counter medications.

Among the latter stands the Oki, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory that is used to treat pains related to operations, ear infections or the osteoarticular system. In general, its intake would be contraindicated when there is hypersensitivity to the ketoprofen. In any case, it would be to be hired for a short time.

Oki is also commercially available in the form of Oki task. The difference between the two lies in the active ingredient. These are buccal sachets that can be absorbed more quickly by the body. Traditional Oki, on the other hand, comes in the form of a powder in granules to be dissolved in water.

Who can not take it

The pharmaceutical company that makes Oki has released statements that not everyone could take it. It is the ketoprofen that could cause reactions, as we said before.

Side effects could be hypersensitivity (which could generate bronchospasm, asthma attacks, rhinitis, urticaria, allergy). It could also cause severe anaphylactic reactions which, however, are rarely fatal.

Among the other more serious side effects stand out:

ulcer

heart and / or kidney failure

hemorrhagic diathesis

Ulcerative colitis

gastritis

Due to the presence of this element, children under the age of six they should not take Oki under any circumstances. Furthermore, the use of NSAIDs could compromise fertility.

