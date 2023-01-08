It’s a cleaning secret to use and try right away, it could be almost magical with just one touch. Let’s find out what we’re talking about?

There are some little cleaning secrets which can be very useful at home, without spending a lot of money on products that are often chemically corrosive and in any case not cheap. We are always on the lookout for methods and ingredients that can help, especially in certain environments where humidity and the mold certainly do not discount. For this reason, some experts have decided to make some little secrets available, such as this cleaning method that nobody knows.

Baby oil, isn’t it just for baby skin?

When there is a newborn in the house there is never a shortage of products for his skin and for hydration. Among these we all know the famous baby oil, for children and adults, which is applied after bathing to make the skin soft and perfumed.

Over time, this product has also been tried in other ways and it has turned out to be a great ally for everyday cleaning. The method is absolutely to be copied and to use day after day.

The cleaning secret that nobody knows

There are cleaning secrets revealed by the experts to note down and try right away. How many times do you buy products with chemical ingredients which, in addition to being expensive, are harmful to health and surfaces?

We take the above baby oil and a dry microfiber sponge, so that the cleaning method can be finally tried. Before understanding how to use it, let’s take a small step back to understand the reason for this choice.

This is a product that it is used for the skin rich in liquid paraffin and fragrances, for this reason it is ideal for fighting certain events in the home. Not only that, its natural water-repellent effect makes it ideal for combating humidity and the formation of mould.

How and where to use it?

Take a dry microfiber cloth and pour a few drops of oil, then pass it on the bathroom and kitchen taps rich in limestone. Rub well and leave the product to act, without rinsing;

The procedure is identical for all the steel parts found in the bathroom – or in the kitchen such as the sink – to eliminate traces of limescale and counteract its new formation;

The same goes for the marble in the kitchen, with the passage of the cloth to make it clean and sanitized with a single touch;

Also try it on the refrigerator door, eliminating the halos and dirty handfuls of every day.

As anticipated, this is a water repellent product and create a film on steel structures. By doing so, the water does not settle further and you will finally be able to have bright taps and accessories as just bought.

Any advice from the experts? Pour a few drops of oil inside the toilet paper roll, it will give off a great scent throughout the bathroom.

