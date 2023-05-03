Hardly known hotline for the medical on-call service / ADAC survey: Nationwide …

ADAC

Just under a third of Germans know the nationwide telephone number 116117, which can be used to reach the medical on-call service in the event of illness outside the regular opening hours of medical practices. This is shown by a current representative survey by the ADAC of 1,015 people in the general population and 2,000 patients who visited one of the around 800 on-call practices in Germany last year. The widespread ignorance of the telephone number means, among other things, that many sick people go to the emergency rooms of clinics, even if there is no medical emergency.

It looks even worse when it comes to the awareness of the digital offers of the on-call service: the website www.116117.de only know nine percent, the 116117 app only four percent. After all, almost half of the callers to 116117 are satisfied with the telephone service, but the sometimes too long waiting time on the telephone hotline is criticized. When visiting the on-call practices themselves, the main criticism is the waiting time. On average, patients have to wait 30 minutes there – at least for people with urgent problems such as high fever or severe pain, this is very uncomfortable. Eleven percent even wait longer than an hour. In terms of accessibility, the on-call practices perform well: on average, visitors walk there almost ten kilometers, in rural areas it is around 14 kilometers – however, the journey in the country does not take longer than in the city.

The ADAC believes that better patient management is absolutely necessary. Even among those surveyed who visited a medical practice on call in 2022, almost a quarter said they would consider going to an emergency room in the future, even if the medical problem was not acute or even life-threatening.

The ADAC recommends informing patients even better about when the medical on-call service and when the emergency room is the right place to go in the event of illness. In the medium term, a patient control function for 116117 and the emergency number 112 should be established via integrated control centers to prevent incorrect assignment due to ignorance. It is also important to improve the telephone accessibility of on-call practices and to shorten waiting times in order to prevent patients from evading emergency rooms.

