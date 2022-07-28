Ever wonder what it’s like to be an astronaut. If so, Blackbird Interactive’s latest game might just be the game for you. In this action game, you are tired of living on an earth that after all has deteriorated and is almost uninhabitable. Your debt is high and you want to build a new and better future for yourself. Your hopes become stars, and the ads you read seem to have solutions. You apply to work for a company called Lynx Corps, which dismantles spacecraft in large warehouses in orbit around our beautiful planet. As you’d hope, you got the job and had to read a lot of contracts. I had a good laugh at the ridiculous toilet guide and a few paragraphs in the contract you signed.

I’ll say right away that Blackbird Interactive has done a great job of introducing players. You won’t be completely left alone to figure it all out. There is a narrative supporting the game with context and world building. However, not everything is as it should be. You quickly realize that this company is a dystopian nightmare and you sign all your rights. They buy your debt from the earth and add to it when you’re done with gear and training. Then, in order for you to make money in this industry, you have to get out of all your debt, which is an almost impossible task. This new future won’t be what you think it will be, but hope is the last thing to throw away humanity, so they say, it’s clear here. Your job supervisor is a friendly guy with a southern accent, and you’ll soon get to know other space demolition workers around the station. The narrative is captivating and enjoyable without getting in the way of gameplay.

Space is your new home.

Once you start, you have limited equipment and you have to take advantage of every opportunity you get. Your shifts are limited, which means you have to prioritize the time you spend working on the spaceship. Each shift lasts about 15 minutes. Don’t think you have free oxygen, rocket fuel or maintenance. You can buy these refills at a kiosk, which will add to your debt. The cost is small, but it is always good to minimize expenses and increase hull revenue. Spaceships are different from each other and have different ways of dismantling. Using a tool called the “Handheld Utility Grab”, you can grab and send scrap into the correct container with an energy beam. It is important that you put your scrap into the correct container, otherwise all losses will be added to your debt. With a laser cutter, you can cut spaceships. It’s a puzzle game, the charm is that you can break down the craft quickly and efficiently. As you level up and be able to upgrade your gear in the office, new challenges follow. Not only do spaceships change in size, but they also come with danger. It is this evolution and increasing challenges that create a loop that keeps getting better and faster.

Here is an ad:

If you’re also using a visor, the device you’re using works best. The visor allows you to see how the boat holds together, where it should be sorted, and many other valuable things.

It took me a while to get good at dealing with the difference in internal and external stress. Get it wrong and you could have an explosive reaction as things get sucked off the boat. It’s important to know what you’re doing because you have health and may die in the game. It’s not just stress that matters, the more you level up, the more dangers in each ship. The company you work for feels it’s cheaper to leave such things to the workers. If you’re not careful where you cut, you could trigger a domino effect where air pressure detonates the container and your precious hull becomes completely useless. It’s important to constantly think about where you’re starting and have a plan to make as much money as possible. Thankfully, you have a special visor to speak to you, and excellent training to prepare you for new dangers during the event.

More money also means bonuses, points to upgrade your gear, so there are plenty of reasons to progress. It’s no big deal if you get blown up, melted, stabbed or otherwise killed. The company has killed you once in order to collect all the genetic material they need, like bodily fluids, to make your clone. Each clone will cost you a lot of money. If you die a lot, the debt will increase, which is sad of course. But it’s not uncommon to explode, burn, run out of oxygen, or be electrified to death. Accidents happen in this universe, and every death is a lesson.

You make two types of purchases in the game (no microtransactions). First, you use a special currency that you get by reaching a certain currency level. You can use it to upgrade your equipment. The second form of purchase is at the kiosk, where you can repair your suit, get more oxygen, and replenish ammo.

Here is an ad:

While I found it to get repetitive at times and lack a multiplayer mode, there’s a lot to gain here. I think the game came just in time for me. It’s a relaxing game that’s very easy to play. Learning to break other players’ best records takes time and shows depth. As you get more tools, the chances of thinking outside the box and actually breaking the spaceship into pieces increase in your own way. It helps it look neat and the custom design I feel permeates everything in the world. The lighting is also great. The voice and voice actors did a great job of narration and interpretation. You won’t meet the characters in person, but they talk to players via email and broadcast. I also love the music, which is reminiscent of the great game Bastion, American South and Wild West. Darren Korb, the man behind Bastion’s music, describes his music as “stumbling on the acoustic frontier”. Hardspace: Shipbreaker strips away the Trip-Hop aspect and offers a bunch of really good songs. The use of dark country blues/folk in space games is nothing new, but it fits the theme perfectly.

What makes Shipbreakers shine is the combination of gameplay and music. It’s hard to describe what it feels like to watch a large spaceship literally float into easily-sortable pieces. It’s full of atmosphere, even though you’re floating in space above Earth. It’s a world that developers have managed to breathe life into.

While I love the music, game mechanics, and setting, there are a few minor issues worth highlighting. I feel like the game could have used more variety in settings and missions despite the increased complexity of the spaceships. Of course, I know that the purpose of this game is to make an analogy of highly repetitive slave labor. It’s also understandable that developers can only do so much, and it’s better to have a solid basic concept to expand upon. In some cases, the cut has some glitches and lack of precision. You may accidentally trigger an explosion because the tool doesn’t cut exactly where it should. In addition to campaigns with various difficulty levels, there are open game modes and competitive modes, both of which add some life.

When you select your ship (mission), you will always receive information about it. By figuring out certain things, you can better plan ahead, or which one to start with.

If you can see past lack of variety and some minor technical issues, this was one of the best experiences of the year. If you don’t get bored at first, you can get 20-30 hours out of it. I was so engrossed in the game for a few hours it was hard to put it down. However, if you’re not hooked on the gameplay, you’re not going to like this one. I like that we get more and more experiences trying to get us to see other perspectives in these worlds. Shipbreaker’s game concept would be a good thing for building the experience around the opening moments of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Let’s work on the “Scrapper Guild” of that universe and disassemble the big ships after the Clone Wars. If you think Shipbreaker has something for you, you can’t go wrong playing it.