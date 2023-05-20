Hardy, flowering tub plants for patios and balconies

There are actually plenty of plants that are suitable for pot planting. The only disadvantage is usually if you have to provide them with winter quarters. In a larger house this may still be possible, but if it is smaller or even an apartment with a balcony, the whole thing becomes more difficult. Of course, hardy, flowering potted plants are the better choice. And you will be pleased to know that there is actually a wide range of plants that can be left outside in winter without suffering any damage. We have listed a few nice variants for you in today’s article.

Hardy, blooming potted plants – this is how the balcony and terrace are equipped for years

Let’s go: Take a look at the following hardy potted plants and choose your favorite species to decorate the terrace and balcony. Hardy, flowering tub plants will delight you every year.

Choose easy-care bearded flowers as potted plants

The Bartblume (Caryopteris x clandonensis) with its beautiful flowers in purple or pink colors blooms from late summer and into autumn. For this purpose, you must also get him a sufficiently large bucket (at least 15 liters) and take care of it properly. The plant likes it sunny and warm, although it also tolerates a certain amount of drought, especially in contrast to waterlogging. The beard flower is the perfect choice if you also want to spoil bees and other insects on the terrace.

Cultivate the beautiful bergenias in pots

Bergenia (Bergen) are not too demanding in terms of location, but full sun is their preferred location. They only tolerate the shade if it doesn’t get too dark. They also attract bees and other insects with their pink flowers, giving them a wonderful feeding spot. Be sure to choose a large pot, because she doesn’t like it too cramped.

Hardy, flowering container plants – Lavender is extremely robust

The real lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) is a particularly popular specimen that will have no trouble surviving the winter outside and will delight you with its blooms again next year. Other varieties are also suitable. It is important that you avoid waterlogging, otherwise the summer bloomer will die. Furthermore, the fragrant lavender needs a sunny location and sufficient water, but only little fertilizer. You should also offer these extremely hardy potted plants a sufficiently large container, because they do not like a lack of space.

Potted plants that bloom profusely – cranesbills thrive in tubs

Any cranesbill variety can actually thrive in a pot, but there are varieties that are particularly well suited and impress with lush flowering. ‘Rozanne’, for example, is one such species. In any case, you should inquire about the location requirements of the selected variety, which can vary greatly, ranging from more shady places to full sun. Pour the cranesbill (Geranium) regularly, but be careful not to get waterlogged.

Different succulents

You may not know it, but succulents can actually bloom. In addition, these plants also score points with their leaf decoration and thus decorate terraces and balconies even when they are not in bloom. Completely without additional winter protection, you can leave the tubs outside with peace of mind. Winter-hardy, blooming tub plants can be obtained with the sedum hen (Sedum) and the houseleek (Forever living) for example. However, keep in mind that not all succulents are frost hardy. They love the sun and rarely need fertilizer. Even with very little water, these plants do very well.

The daylily as a summer bloomer

The ideal location for this beauty is in the sun, but if you only have partial shade that’s no problem as long as the flower still gets enough sunlight. Regular watering is best, but if you don’t keep up, rest easy in the knowledge that the plant can cope with shorter periods of drought. daylilies (Hemerocallis) are fairly frost tolerant, but you should wrap the tub in winter with protective materials (e.g. fleece or straw mats).

Did you know that daylily flowers are edible?

Flowering container plants that are hardy – carpet aster with white flowers

The Carpet Myrtle Aster (Symphyotrichum ericoides) likes full sun to partial shade and moderate watering. It flowers from September to October, giving you the perfect fall bloomer. The flowers appear in large numbers in a delicate white color and also attract bees, so you can use them to create an insect-friendly balcony or terrace. The “Snowflurry” variety is highly recommended. The flower comes through the winter without any problems and will sprout again next year to inspire you again with its bloom at the beginning of autumn.