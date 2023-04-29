Hardy ground cover against rampant weeds

No matter how diligently you weed: after a few days, weeds appear again between the joints of the stone path. Then only one thing remains – green the paving joints. We explain how you can do this.

Greening paving joints: Sturdy ground cover displaces weeds between the stones

Pulling weeds is a laborious job. There are home remedies that quickly and successfully combat wild plants, but they must not be used on sidewalks and paved areas. There are also home remedies that permanently destroy weeds, but you should repeat the treatments patiently and consistently.

If you want to save yourself the trouble, you can use an environmentally friendly and reliable method and green your pavement joints. Fast-growing ground covers form a dense carpet and prevent weed seed germination. They can also successfully crowd out the tall plants.

Which ground cover comes into question depends on several factors. For example, the joint width is important.

Permanently remove weeds between paving stones: Sedum species for narrow joints

Various types of Sedum are particularly suitable for narrow joints. These are an easy-care and inexpensive variant for permanent greening. The Sedum species are extremely easy to care for, very hard wearing and can cope with heat and drought. They also look good: they bloom in attractive colors (yellow, white, pink…) and are also attractive foliage plants afterwards. The following varieties, which can be found commercially as seeds and sprouts, are well suited:

Mild and hot stonecrop

Small white stonecrop

Free-flowering sedum

Kamchatka Stonecrop

Rock Stonecrop

The seed is sown in the joints and the sprouts are cut parts of the plant that will re-root with proper care.

Planting is very easy: you clean the joints, fill the joints with nutrient-poor soil (if necessary). The soil should be about 6 cm below the garden path so that the plants have enough space to grow. In this way you ensure that the ground cover is always below the edge of the stone and is not walked on directly.

Incidentally, all the species listed above are also hardy, and several are also wintergreen. They can easily withstand frost, wind and snow.

Sturdy ground cover against weeds: species for sunny and semi-shady locations

For sun: Mild, hot and small white stonecrops prefer a location in full sun, but can also thrive in sunny places in the garden.

For penumbra: The three types of sedum: free-flowering, Kamchatka and rock sedum are real artists of adaptation and feel comfortable both in the sun and in partial shade.

Plant wide paving joints

For now: Plants labeled as walkable or hard-wearing are not suitable for heavily trafficked areas. They will thrive along a garden path with ease, but are less suited to the busy area around the BBQ or outdoor dining area.

Shade-loving plants against moss and weeds

Most ground covers prefer a location in the sun. Fortunately, there are also plants that grow well in the shade and fill the gaps. Such are, for example, the Bubiköpfchen and Sternmoos.

The plants, which grow in semi-shade, also tolerate sunny locations and also feel very comfortable in the sun. They are therefore the perfect choice for garden paths and patios that are in the shade in the morning or evening but then in full sun. They are therefore regarded as true artists of adaptation.

Corsican Mint – Part shade

Pennyroyal Mint – Part shade

roman chamomile – partial shade

Feather Pads—Penumbra

Pennywort – partial shade

Bobbies – shadows

Star Moss – Shade as long as the ground is dry.

These plants for joints in sunny locations

There is also a wide range of walk-through plants that will tightly fill in the joints and prevent the spread of wild plants. Most of them prefer sunny locations. The herbs and perennials are hardy and tolerate sub-zero temperatures without any problems.

Broken Herb – Sun

Accentor – sun

Common Yarrow – Sun

Rapunzel Bellflower – Sun

Medicinal thyme – sun

Carpet Thyme – Sun

Scented lawn chamomile – full sun

Field Pansies – Sun

They are also drought tolerant and can do well without water and fertilizer. However, the width of the joints is important for the plants to feel comfortable. They should be at least 6 cm wide to allow them to grow. Of course, you can also combine different plants, so that in the end a colorful and easy-care path or terrace is created. You can plant the same ground covers right around the pavers to create a seamless transition between the different garden elements.

Another cool idea would be to create a rock garden right next to the garden path. Then you have plants with similar requirements in terms of location and soil right next to each other.

Weeds cannot only be fought with chemicals or household remedies. A natural way to combat wild plants is to green the joints. In this way, the spread of weeds is initially inhibited. Individual plants are crowded out and the result is a low-maintenance garden.