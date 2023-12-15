Harmful to health, urgent restrictions

WHO condemns e-cigarettes as “harmful products”, accuses tobacco industry of profiting from health destruction

In a recent statement, the World Health Organization (OMS) has taken a definitive stance against the spread of electronic cigarettes, labeling them as “harmful products” and condemning the tobacco industry for profiting at the expense of people’s health. The organization is calling for urgent restrictions to be implemented to curb the widespread use of e-cigarettes, particularly among young people.

The Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has urged countries to take rigorous measures to prevent the consumption of e-cigarettes and protect their citizens, especially children and young people. The organization has expressed concerns about the aggressive promotion and marketing of e-cigarettes, which are enticing children and young people from an early age and potentially leading to nicotine addiction.

The WHO has highlighted the addictive and harmful nature of e-cigarettes, especially those containing nicotine. Numerous studies have shown that the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes are not fully understood, but they have been found to produce toxic substances known to cause cancer and increase the risk of heart and lung disorders. Research has also linked e-cigarette use to potential risks such as tumors, inflammation of the respiratory tract, and cardiovascular diseases.

Additionally, the WHO has raised alarm about the impact of e-cigarettes on brain development, learning disabilities in young people, and fetal exposure in pregnant women. The organization is calling for urgent measures to combat nicotine addiction and regulate the use of e-cigarettes, similar to the strict regulations imposed on traditional smoking.

The WHO’s statement also accuses the tobacco industry of using e-cigarettes as a means to influence government health policies and promote false claims about harm reduction. The organization has urged health institutions and governments to implement restrictive measures against the rampant spread of e-cigarettes, particularly targeting the marketing and promotion of these products to children and young people.

The WHO’s call to action comes as rates of e-cigarette use among children and young people exceed adult usage in many countries. The organization hopes that governments and health institutions will respond to this alarming trend by enacting measures to protect the public, especially young people, from the potential harms of e-cigarettes.

