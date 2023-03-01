L’erythritol it is also called E968 and is produced by fermenting foods and fruits. It has a neutral taste and almost zero calories, plus it’s not insulin-effective.

This means that no insulin is released into the blood when this sugar is absorbed by the body. Erythritol can therefore be used in the diet of diabetics or risk groups.

Widely used by diabetics, by those on a diet and by those who follow a ketogenic diet, erythritol has been under the magnifying glass for a few days now due to an alleged health hazard.

Erythritol has been considered harmless so far

Like other sugar spirits, erythritol has so far been classified as harmless to health. Our body absorbs 90% of the sugar substitute through the small intestine and excretes it unchanged through the kidneys. This greatly reduces the flatulence that occurs with other sugar alcohols.

To be safe, people with sensitive gut, fructose or histamine intolerance should avoid sugar substitutes. Because although erythritol is a food additive classified as harmless, there are currently no long-term studies on its effects.

New studies consider erythritol a health risk

The alarm was raised by a study published in the journal Nature Medicine. The research was conducted by scientists at the New Cleveland Clinic. The team, led by Stanley Hazen, evaluated data on about 4,000 people in the United States and Europe.

The results showed that erythritol promotes blood clots and, consequently, increases the chances of heart attacks and strokes.

According to the scientists, it is essential to conduct further studies to evaluate the safety of this sweetener and others on the market, so that the risk of heart attacks or strokes can be avoided. In the meantime, it is best to consult your doctor or nutritionist, so that you can find the right solution for your health.