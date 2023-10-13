Haroche: “Science is salvation, so we will cure ourselves in the future”

Scientific research is the only guarantee of health. But how will he cure us tomorrow? The answer came, from the stage of the 2023 Salute Festival, from Serge HarocheFrench physicist, winner of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 2012 (together with the American David Wineland) for the discovery of experimental methods that allowed the measurement and manipulation of individual quantum systems. A detailed response to the observations made by the director of The Republic Maurizio Molinari. Starting with basic research, which according to the Nobel Prize winner “politicians do not show they fully appreciate”.

“It is clear that even in the application of tools that change our lives we need basic science – said Haroche -. There would be no applied science without basic science. And this is a problem because politicians do not show the right attention to this aspect.”

Stimulate basic science

Not just resources, but curiosity is the driving force for looking to the future of science applied to health. “Science is driven by curiosity, it comes from discoveries because you cannot attract young people without this prerequisite – explained Haroche -. Therefore there is not only the monetary, financial aspect. Because without basic science we would not have applications such as the laser, the computer, the GPS”.

Speaking of studies and applications involving light, for which research and devices play a fundamental role, the professor clarified his thoughts on the extraordinary connection between physics and medicine. “This is true for light, but also, for example, for magnetic resonance imaging, which has revolutionized medical knowledge – explained the scientist -. Thanks to them we can implant electrodes in the human brain. The light that penetrates illuminates the brain and activates the molecules making them work. This derives precisely from basic science studies.”

Public distrust

But there is an obstacle. If scientific and technological progress plays a fundamental role in social progress, also improving health, it is public opinion that creates friction, often revealing itself to be suspicious. Many don’t trust science.

So how can we reverse this approach?” It’s a real paradox – Haroche responded -. Now that science has led us to fundamental discoveries, such as vaccines for the pandemic, and developed solutions to mitigate climate change, a feeling of mistrust is created “People no longer feel protected, and this is perhaps also the effect of globalization. It may also depend on the spread of the Internet, which creates fake news and favors this approach.” “It is difficult for a scientist to understand this – he continued -. I am very worried about this trend because it has a counterproductive effect. We have many challenges and only science can help us face them”.

Educate in science

How to fix it? By spreading scientific culture, but first of all by educating. For Haroche there are no doubts: “What can be the role of the media in informing on the world of science? And that is to spark a debate that can allow for better understanding? Doctors have a role, but before that the problem is that of “education and education – he underlined -. We must have a better one in schools. Children must understand how science can lead to progress, deepen the connection between theory and practice, trying to understand what happens when models are built and if can be predictive.”

When he talks about education, the Nobel Prize winner refers to “primary school, high school and university. Specifying: “I see a decline in scientific education also because teachers cannot be found, given that they are often not well paid. They should have more adequate pay.”

The dialogue between science, technology and superpowers

The film also spoke about the importance of dialogue between science and technology Oppenheimer in relation to the role they play in confrontation with the superpowers. That film reminds us of the consequences of connecting politics and science. And given this, how worried is Haroche about scientists’ loss of independence? “Science can be used in a positive or negative way – he explained from the stage of the Salute Festival -. The film Oppenheimer says clearly that, when colleagues developed the atomic bomb, the goal was to implement the project as soon as possible, but that subsequently the situation got out of hand.”

“However, science means the acquisition of knowledge and it cannot be avoided – continued the Nobel Prize winner -. It is impossible not to delve deeper into certain issues. An example is that of artificial intelligence, which no one can stop, but which must be regulated with more stringent rules so that the applications and consequences are not negative”.

Investments and competition between the USA and Europe

Haroche then also expressed his opinion on any differences between the United States and Europe in the field of investments reserved for basic research. “Certainly in terms of investments, for example with the latest Nobel Prize, Europe is able to compete – he said -. It is true that there are countries that are investing more, such as China, but it is also true that they do not have a civilization free, so scientists cannot have ethical judgments like we do. In essence we can still compete.”

So is better collaboration between scientists possible? “It is fundamental to improve both the aspect of research and its application – specified the expert -. And this must also happen between different countries, with different experiences and cultures. It is important that this transfer of knowledge into practice takes place. In this the USA is ahead of Europe, I’m thinking for example of the birth of startups.”

Quantum physics and medicine

Haroche’s predictions also affect quantum physics and medicine studies. “What do I foresee in this area? I am not a specialist in the application of physics to medicine – he explained -. Even quantum devices can develop very precise measurement methods. Like lasers, which now have very close and precise pulses, and which brought one of the Nobel prizes just awarded. In this way we can explain physiological processes that can have applications in the medical field.” “In particular, for quantum biology, the topic is controversial, because these phenomena often happen at very low temperatures, so it is difficult to demonstrate that there is an impact at the cellular level. But molecules certainly cannot be understood without quantum physics “.

Studies on light

Returning to studies on light, the Nobel Prize winner explained the meaning and possibilities that can arise from these discoveries. “Light is important for having information about the outside world – he said -. We look at ourselves and this is precisely what light allows us to do. Most of the information is transported by it: I’m talking about lasers and optical fibres, things that happen in network and allow us to communicate in real time. However, they are fragile applications that must be protected from external attacks. All the connections in our technological and non-technological world are based on the exchange between light and matter.”

“A long time ago there was the cult of light, before science existed, before the cult of the sun, because it was understood that everything derived from that – he continued -. Therefore, we can say that light is the best tool that we also have to communicate with different worlds. It is a universal communication tool, and we also use it in biological applications and medicine (use of laser in ocular therapy).

I say to young people: science is a great adventure”

Haroche is a Nobel Prize winner, and many are studying what he wrote, his discoveries. But what has he learned that others don’t know? “Difficult question – he commented -. When I was young, one of my mentors told me that young scientists feel overwhelmed by all the knowledge they have to acquire. I tell them: you have to learn not everything, but one thing and very well. It is the meaning of research: focusing on a theme, a small step. Science is a fantastic adventure. And when you do science you feel part of a great adventure.” “For me, science is this, and I think all my colleagues see it this way – he concluded -. As a scientist I have the privilege of appreciating great artists and what they have done”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

