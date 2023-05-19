Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d’Or: ‘I’m happy and honoured, but I have a film you need to see’

Harrison Ford is the protagonist of this evening at Festival of Cannes 76where he received an honorary Palme d’Or ahead of the world premiere screening of Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny at Disney/Lucasfilm.

Harrison Ford was celebrated with a video of his career highlights and received a thunderous ovation from the crowd inside the Grand Theater Lumière. After an introduction by the director of Cannes Theirry Fremaux — which included thanks to Bob Iger of Disney, to the producers of Indy Kathleen Kennedy e Frank Marshall and to the cast it includes Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart and the director James Mangold — the reel, which had a Star Wars theme as its backdrop, showcased clips from Ford’s best films, including the cantina scene from Star Wars, and scenes from the entire Indiana Jones series.

Ford presented other films at the Cannes Film Festival over the years: The Conversation (1974), Apocalypse Now (1979) and Witness (1985), until 2014, where he arrived on the croisette for The Expendables 3. Taking the stage, Ford said: “I am happy and honoured, but I have a film that you must see”. Commenting on the assembly, Ford added: “They say before you die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes.”

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny, which is presented out of competition here, is one of the most awaited titles in the official selection. The film sees Ford reprise his role as the legendary archaeologist/adventurer.

This time, as Indy prepares to retire, he changes his mind after a surprise visit from his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who is after a rare artifact her father entrusted to her years earlier: the infamous Archimedes Dial, a device that supposedly holds the power to locate fissures in time.

A skilled con artist, Helena steals the dial and quickly leaves the country to sell it to the highest bidder. Left with no choice but to pursue her, Indy dusts off his fedora and leather jacket for one last adventure. Meanwhile, his old nemesis, Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who now works as a physicist in the US space program, has his own plans for the object, a horrific plan that could change the course of world history.

Also in the cast Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschman, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas e John Rhys-Davies. Ford said this will be “the last time” he plays the character. James Mangold directs from a script by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth e Mangold. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall e Simon Emanuel produce, with Steven Spielberg e George Lucas as executive producers, e John Williams who returns as composer, having scored every Indy adventure since Raiders of the Lost Ark from 1981.

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny will be released on June 28, 2023.