Harry and Meghan involved in a car accident, near tragedy

breaking latest news – The prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in the road “almost catastrophic” returning from New York where the Duchess had received an award last night. There couple was being chased by paparazzi. According to the spokesman, who broke the news, the chase lasted over two hours and resulted in multiple collisions involving other cars, pedestrians and two police officers. Her mother, Dora, traveled with them.

“Shaken and Tried”

Harry and Meghan are “shaken and tried” by the near traffic accident last night in New York. This was reported by a source close to the couple, who spoke to the New York Post. The two narrowly avoided being involved in a pile-up because they were being chased by the paparazzi.

The couple, along with her mother Dora Ragland, had left the event where Meghan was awarded last night for her activism on behalf of women; and as soon as they left the Ziegfeld Theater they were chased by a dozen paparazzi. “Their security went out of their way to stop them,” the source said.

Upon leaving the theater, the couple got into the SUV in which they had arrived at the event, but then – as the situation became more complicated – they abandoned the car to get into a taxi “as a last desperate attempt to lose them”. In pursuit, a cameramen hit a carWhile another hit an officer. “Police officers also tried to stop the photographers but they ignored the warnings.”

According to the spokesperson for the couple, who broke the news, the chase lasted over two hours and resulted in multiple collisions involving other cars, pedestrians and two police officers.

