Harry and Meghan on the run from the paparazzi, risked a “catastrophic” accident

IPA For the prince Harry e Meghan an evening of celebration risked turning into tragedy. According to what was reported by the couple’s spokesman, in fact, while Harry was accompanying Meghan ai Women Vision Awards, their car started being chased by a group of “very aggressive” paparazzi. A mad race began to lose them that cannot fail to recall the one that led to Lady Diana’s fatal accident in Paris in 1997. Harry and Meghan’s spokesman spoke of an “almost catastrophic pursuit”, with collisions nearly missed several times with other motorists, pedestrians and even two police officers. The mayor of New York accuses: pursuit is an irresponsible act.

With Harry and Meghan, Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, was also on board the car. According to the statements of the spokesman, the pursuit took place after the participation in the ceremony and would have lasted almost two hours … enormous. However, the couple said they were aware that “being a public figure does come with some interest from the public, but it should never come at the expense of anyone’s safety.”

According to a source close to the couple, Harry and Meghan would be very shaken and tried by what happened which could have had much more serious consequences. To sow the paparazzi, the dukes and Meghan’s mother also tried to change vehicles, getting off the SUV with which they had left the place of the ceremony to get into a taxi. It seems that the police also tried to fool the paparazzi by going in a different direction than the taxi, but the ploy didn’t help.

Mayor of New York: the hunt for Harry and Meghan is irresponsible New York Mayor Eric Adams has condemned the chase involving Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and mother-in-law Doria Ragland as “irresponsible”. “It is clear that the press, the paparazzi want to have the right photo. But the safety of the public must always come first”.

Adams, however, said he was skeptical that the paparazzi chase lasted two hours as stated by a spokesperson for the couple: “I find it hard to believe”, but even a ten-minute chase “would be extremely dangerous in a city like New York. We have a lot of traffic, a lot of movement, a lot of people using our roads.” The mayor evoked the memory of Diana, who died in Paris in 1997 while the car she was in with her partner Dodi al Fayed was being chased by paparazzi: “There aren’t many among us who don’t remember how her mother died. It would be It was horrendous to lose the life of an innocent bystander in a chase like this or if something happened to one of them.”

No comment has so far come from Buckingham Palace.

