Harry Belafonte, myth of music and civil rights has died – breaking latest news

Born in Harlem to Jamaican parents, Belafonte had brought Caribbean music to the United States with songs such as «Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)» and “Jamaica Farewell”: his album “Calypso”, which contained both, released in 1956, was the first by an artist to sell more than a million copies.

Harry Belafonte is dead. Music legend, actor and civil rights activist, died at the age of 96 in his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Over the years Belafonte has continued to release albums, amassing a dense discography and also helping to bring success to singers such as Miriam Makeba and Nana Mouskouri. He also appears on his 1962 Midnight Special album Bob Dylan, as harmonica player. From the 50s onwards, he starred in numerous films: the last role was in «BlacKkKlansman» by Spike Lee in 2018.

Always combining artistic activity with civil commitment, in 1985 Belafonte was one of the 45 artists who recorded «We are the world», for the USA for Africa project: the supergroup which includes, among others, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen raises funds for Ethiopia, afflicted by famine. The song, in addition to becoming very popular, won the Grammy for song of the year.

Harry Belafonte’s last concert was in 2003, while in 2012 the Locarno Film Festival awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award.

As recalled by Aldo Grasso here, he had changed the history of American television on February 6, 1968:

«The then young host Johnny Carson gave his program, “The Tonight Show”, to Harry Belafonte for five days, leaving him (more or less) carte blanche to choose the guests (…)

Carson and NBC executives made this bold choice counting on Belafonte’s popularity. Every night, Belafonte opened the program with a song, enriched his stories with family vacation footage (even famous blacks had as much fun as whites!), entertained his guests on civil rights topics.

Fifteen of his 25 guests were African-American, including Hollywood stars Sidney Poitier and Lena Horne, singer Dionne Warwick, comedian Nipsey Russell, basketball star Wilt Chamberlain, Martin Luther King.

The others were the likes of Paul Newman, the English singer Petula Clark and Robert F. Kennedy. At the time, the program was recorded with the Ampex system (two-inch magnetic tapes) and, to save money, the tapes were regularly reused several times. For this reason, only a few fragments of that unforgettable week remain, including the interviews with the Reverend Martin Luther King and Bob Kennedy, who remain among the last television appearances before they were both assassinated. In taking leave, Belafonte apologized to the public: knowingly, he had wanted to mention topics that many were not aware of ».