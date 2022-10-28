A centimeter: what Tottenham would have sent (even from the first of the group) with one day in advance of the Champions League knockout round. Yes, because Harry Kane’s offside on the episode of the goal canceled in the match between Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon sent Conte’s team to play everything next Tuesday, at the Velodrome against Tudor’s Marseille. And Kane, the bomber loved by the Lecce coach and the Spurs flag, had to choke the liberating scream in his throat. The England striker, who has a special feeling with Conte and thanks to his diet, is one of the best strikers around.