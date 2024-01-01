Harvard Biologists Develop Microscopic ‘Anthrobots’ to Treat Diseases and Repair Neurons

A groundbreaking study by biologists at Harvard University has demonstrated the potential real-world applications of “anthropobots” – artificial robots made from human cells that measure between 30 and 500 micrometers in size. These biobots, which are not made of metal and lights like traditional robots, have been created from cells extracted from the surface of an adult human trachea.

Published in the journal Advanced Science, the study conducted by Harvard biologists Mark Levin and his team details how these enhanced biobots could become vital therapeutic devices for repairing damaged neurons and treating diseases. The study shows that these anthrobots, made from normal tracheal cells from patients without modifying their DNA, have the ability to move on their own and promote the growth of neurons to heal damaged regions.

The anthrobots start out as a single cell covered in hair-like cilia and, when grown in the lab, are able to use these cilia to move. They naturally biodegrade after 45 to 60 days.

In the study, the scientists filled a gap with groups of specific anthrobots that had been designed not to move away from a simulated wound, triggering the growth of neurons and healing the wound in a laboratory setting.

This new development improves on a previous model called “xenobots” and has the potential to revolutionize the field of therapeutic tools. The anthrobots can be produced using adult cells, making them fully scalable and adaptable for a range of applications, from repairing spinal cord damage to delivering drugs to target cells.

The implications of this research are vast, as the potential for these anthrobots to become a powerful ally in the fight against disease and injury is immense. Further development could lead to anthrobots that clean plaque-filled arteries and deliver much-needed drugs to target cells, making the “fantastic journey” of these biobots just beginning.