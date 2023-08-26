Home » Harvard Medical School Study Reveals Dangerous Errors in Cancer Treatments Developed by ChatGPT
Harvard Medical School Study Reveals Dangerous Errors in Cancer Treatments Developed by ChatGPT

Harvard Medical School Study Reveals Dangerous Errors in Cancer Treatments Developed by ChatGPT

A study conducted by the Harvard Medical School has found errors in cancer treatments developed by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) program. The research, published in JAMA Oncology, discovered that ChatGPT provided inappropriate treatment recommendations along with accurate advice. The study’s authors were surprised by the repeated errors found when reviewing cancer treatments. Danielle Bitterman, an oncologist specializing in AI’s application in medicine, emphasized the potential danger of ChatGPT mixing correct and incorrect information. A Bloomberg report highlighted the need for a critical approach to such technologies and the importance of seeking advice from professionals.

