Home Health Harvard professor Avi Loeb tries to find alien technology on the ocean floor | Interstellar meteors | Aliens | Alien civilizations
Health

Harvard professor Avi Loeb tries to find alien technology on the ocean floor | Interstellar meteors | Aliens | Alien civilizations

by admin
Harvard professor Avi Loeb tries to find alien technology on the ocean floor | Interstellar meteors | Aliens | Alien civilizations

[The Epoch Times, August 21, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Linda compiled and reported) Astrophysics professor Avi Loeb served as the chair of Harvard’s astronomy department until he was finally hired by the White House Science and Technology Advisory Committee. He is about to do an expedition to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean to search for fragments of an interstellar meteor to study alien technology.

On August 12, NBC reported that Avi Loeb wanted to find fragments of an interstellar meteor that he said fell to Earth from outside our solar system in 2014.

In 2019, Loeb and a student (Amir Siraj) co-published a paper on the preprint site arXiv saying that the meteor had to be made of a material harder than iron to survive the long journey. Loeb announced in 2021 that he hoped to salvage the object from the bottom of the ocean.

Loeb thinks it may have come from a distant alien civilization.

According to NBC, Loeb said they plan to board a boat, install a sled-like carrier on the boat, and drag a magnet on it to search the seabed in a carpet pattern. “The search area is about 10 kilometers long, we will go back and forth. Walk around, like mowing the lawn, hold the meteor fragments with magnets, and take them back to the lab for study.”

Loeb is not an unrealistic, fanciful scientist whose career has proven his ideas worth listening to. It would be very exciting to find alien technology from another solar system – we just don’t yet believe it will actually happen.

See also  The unavoidable questions of the medical question

The object, which was only 1.5 feet long, crashed near the north coast of a remote island in Papua New Guinea, about 200 miles offshore, Space.com reported. The impact energy when it fell was 1% that of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, so it should have suffered some damage. ◇#

Responsible editor: Sun Yun

You may also like

“I don’t even remember my name.” The cause...

HBO’s first trailer for “The Last of Us”...

“I don’t even remember my name”

Mantovani, the Italian of the Iraq record startup:...

Voyager 2 Probe Celebrates 45th Anniversary, Continues Toward...

SONY responded that the former exclusive game “Death...

iPhone 12 Warranty Period Extended to 3 Years...

First teaser trailer for HBO’s live-action series The...

Death Stranding is coming to PC Game Pass...

2K Games Celebrates Bioshock’s 15th Anniversary – –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy