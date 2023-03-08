“You are what you eat” – this cliché, which at first sounds superficial, is more important than it might first appear. Studies now agree on the importance of a healthy, balanced diet for a long-lasting, healthy life with physical and mental health. However, opinions are still divided when it comes to defining the “right” diet.

Whether vegan, paleo, high-carb or low-carb, Mediterranean or plant-based – forms of nutrition and studies on the effects of these are a dime a dozen. So far there does not seem to be a “one size fits all” solution, and consumers are confronted with sometimes contradictory or ambiguous recommendations.

Study investigates eating habits of almost 120,000 people

A research team from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health has addressed the problem. In your Study the researchers analyzed the data of almost 120,000 people between the ages of 30 and 75 from two large surveys spanning a total of 36 years. The goal of the scientists: to find out how four different forms of nutrition affect life expectancy:

Mediterranean diet: The main component of the diet is a mixed diet consisting of lots of fruit and vegetables, as well as fish and meat, natural dairy products and legumes, alcohol in moderation, and a focus on high-quality unsaturated fatty acids, e.g. from native, cold-pressed olive oil

Plant-based diet: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts and seeds, avoiding animal products, processed foods and alcohol as much as possible

Healthy Eating Index diet: US dietary guidelines, focus on plant-based foods, avoidance of red and processed meat, sugar, polyunsaturated fat and alcohol as much as possible

„Alternate Healthy Eating Index": Nutrition concept from Harvard University, food and nutrients are evaluated according to their risk for chronic diseases, focus on nuts, seeds, whole grain products, avoidance of red and processed meat and sweetened drinks as far as possible, alcohol allowed in moderation

The forms of nutrition examined have been considered to be extremely health-promoting for years and are widely researched in studies with regard to their effect. So much for the key data. In both analyzed studies, the participants were asked about their current eating habits every two to four years. The scientists assessed the subjects according to how closely they adhered to the four nutritional styles mentioned and divided them into five groups.

Analysis of health and mortality

The focus of the analysis was on the effect of dietary styles on the health and mortality of the participants, and the quality of the diet was also assessed using previously defined parameters.

The finding, which is hardly surprising, was that people who ate a nutritious diet were significantly less likely to die early – regardless of whether it was cancer, cardiovascular or respiratory disease or a neurodegenerative disease such as dementia.

20 percent lower risk of death

“The top fifth of participants in nutrition quality compared to the bottom fifth of participants had a 20 percent lower overall risk of death ‘ sums up nutrition expert David Katz to the US news channel „CNN“ together. A favorable effect on the (premature) risk of death could be determined for each of the analyzed forms of nutrition, with the results hardly differing. What they all have in common is that they have a beneficial effect on physical and mental health – and thus on life expectancy.

The analysis thus shows “that there is more than one way to eat healthily and to take advantage of the associated health benefits,” Katz continues. Instead, there are various ways to implement a healthy diet in everyday life. However, there are clear cornerstones that all nutritional concepts have in common:

The greatest possible avoidance of stimulants such as alcohol, processed food or sugar,

a small proportion of animal products as well

the focus on a plant-based diet with plenty of vegetables, legumes and high-quality, unsaturated fats from nuts, seeds, seeds and native oils.

Eating habits can be flexibly adapted

So we can freely decide which form of nutrition suits us best. The study suggests “that we can be very flexible when it comes to developing our own healthy eating habits that can be tailored to individual food preferences, health conditions and cultures,” explains Dr. Frank Hu, leader of the study. Incidentally, the results apply regardless of age, gender, origin or possible previous risks such as a high body mass index, tobacco smoking, too much alcohol, too little sport, as well as diabetes, heart attack and/or cancer in the family.

Even small differences show a big effect

And Hu provides even more good reasons to change your diet: “It’s never too late to adopt healthy eating habits because the benefits can be significant when it comes to reducing the total number of premature deaths and the various causes of premature death “. As the study results show, the risk of death from certain chronic diseases is already significantly reduced if the diet is changed moderately over time.

Even small differences in the subjects’ diet had a large effect on the subjects’ health. Participants who improved their diet by 25 percent were able to reduce their risk of developing a cardiovascular disease to die to six to 13 percent reduce. That too Risk of cancer, dementia or a respiratory disease dying was significantly lower.

“The reduction in mortality from respiratory diseases was even greater, reducing the risk by 35 to 46 percent “. Even the risk of dying from a neurodegenerative disease such as dementia decreased after moderate changes in eating habits up to seven percent.

Guidelines correspond to the guidelines of the DGE

Incidentally, the four analyzed nutritional recommendations also agree with that Guideline of the German Society for Nutrition (DGE). The ten guidelines can be easily integrated into everyday life:

1. Eat a variety of foods

According to the DGE, you should eat a varied diet and attach particular importance to plant-based foods.

2. Include five servings of fruits and vegetables a day

Vegetables and fruit provide the human body with nutrients, fiber and secondary plant substances. Anyone who eats three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit every day can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and many other diseases.

3. Choose whole grains

Whole grain foods contain more nutrients, keep you full for longer, and the fiber they contain reduces the risk of various diseases.

4. Cut down on animal products

You should eat a maximum of 600 grams of meat per week, but consume dairy products every day and eat fish once or twice a week. This is the best way to benefit from the positive characteristics of these foods.

5. Rely on health-promoting fats

Fats and oils have one thing in common: their high calorie content. Vegetable fats such as rapeseed oil also contain good nutrients.

6. Cut back on sugar and salt

Sugared foods not only promote tooth decay, they are usually also low in nutrients and contain unnecessary calories. Salt, on the other hand, can increase blood pressure, which is why you shouldn’t eat more than six grams a day, according to the DGE.

7. Prioritize drinking water

According to the DGE, anyone who drinks sugar-sweetened beverages increases their risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. The body needs liquid – it should be at least 1.5 liters, preferably in the form of pure water. Alternatives are unsweetened drinks like tea.

8. Prepare your food gently

The right preparation of the food also influences how good it is for us. The DGE recommends cooking food for as little time as necessary and using little fat.

9. Eat mindfully and consciously

According to the DGE, if you eat slowly and consciously, you can not only enjoy it better, but also promote the feeling of satiety. She therefore recommends always taking a break for a meal and eating slowly.

10. Watch your weight and keep moving

30 to 60 minutes of moderate exercise per day helps to stay healthy and fit. According to the DGE, it is enough to make everyday life more active: For example, by walking or cycling more often.